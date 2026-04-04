Ossiana Has Shocking News...With Yanni Hamburger

This video is going to be a bit more casual than most of my other videos moving forward, but it deals with a lot of what I’ve been up to while seemingly silent. The basic news is…

Yes, me and Yanni Hamburger are an item. I’m madly in love with him and he’s quite literally my other half. It’s insane how well we work together. Speaking of… Yes, I’m going to be one of the cohosts on Yanni Hamburger’s Macabre Tavern. We’re rebranding it as a horror lifestyle brand—a tavern in hell, hosted by a demon and his succubus wife. There will be horror reactions, deep discussions, interviews, food reviews, and…quite possibly seeing the succubus doing what we’re famous for. (The horns are part of my costume.) Ossiana Talks To People is now going to be tightened up as part of branding. My main is going to be a politics and feminism blog, most often done through the eyes of culture and psychological standpoints. Ragged Riches is coming back to Substack. Oh, and I will be making that a fringe personal finance blog as well as an economics blog. Basically, if it deals with money, it’s going there. Becoming A Writing Rockstar is now all about content creation. Writing is still the main focus, but I’ll span into other fields as well on occasion. Havs of Bast is my lifestyle spirituality brand geared toward women. Yep. Get witchy with me. Yes, both Yanni and I are looking for talk show guests. Don’t be afraid to slide into our DMs if any of the fields we discuss are in your wheelhouse. We’re also both sluts so if you want to have a fling with us, we’re down. Yanni is my hero. He’s a big reason as to why I’m still here, why I got through my spiritual awakening, and why I was able to embrace myself after everything in my life fell apart. And a special thank you to L.K. The HorrorNerd for helping give us that final push to actually admit feelings to each other. (She’s an amazing cupid.)

This hangout has a lot of really, really raunchy and degenerate talk in here. So if you want to not hear crazy details of my degeneracy, you might want to skip this one and just go to the congratulations part of the reactions.

Yanni, you’re so beautiful. You’re the perfect man. <3

Support my lover with Ko-Fi.

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Untrickled by Michelle Teheux, LC - Silence is Complicity, Linda Kowalchek, Joanna, and many others for tuning into my live video with Yanni Hamburger! Join me for my next live video in the app.