Ossiana Talks Politics (Over Dinner)

Hey guys!

I decided to try a new style of video: one where I have dinner, talk politics, and also connect with readers. Let’s see what happens! In this post, we have…

Texas having a major upset, giving Democrats a major win

Why the Epstein files mirrors old school Model Mayhem life

Why Texas might have been bound to flip

How scared the GOP is.

Bonus fun includes talking about KPOT and watching me ahegao face.

Thank you Decarceration, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, Elizabeth, Robert Feivor, Yanni Hamburger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.