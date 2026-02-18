Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ossiana Talks Politics (Over Dinner)

A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video at their favorite place to eat, KPOT
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart
Feb 18, 2026

Hey guys!

I decided to try a new style of video: one where I have dinner, talk politics, and also connect with readers. Let’s see what happens! In this post, we have…

  • Texas having a major upset, giving Democrats a major win

  • Why the Epstein files mirrors old school Model Mayhem life

  • Why Texas might have been bound to flip

  • How scared the GOP is.

Bonus fun includes talking about KPOT and watching me ahegao face.

Thank you Decarceration, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, Elizabeth, Robert Feivor, Yanni Hamburger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ossiana Tepfenhart in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture