Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ossiana Talks To Frederic Poag: Blue Dots In Red Areas

We took on dating as a liberal in today's world.
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart and Frederic Poag
Jan 17, 2026

Today I decided to go for a more lighthearted topic: dating as a liberal in a red area. Frederic Poag gets it, because he's a single guy in a red state.

This time around, we talk about why conservatives want to date liberals, why dating is a schlep, why men struggle to find a date and what it means to be a man.

Poag is the wise Uncle Iroh of the Substack world. Guys wanna be him, girls wish guys were like him, and Ossiana wants uppies from him.

Check in to hear it all.

Thank you Decarceration, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, Mary Jo, Elaine Newton, Karen Marie Shelton, and many others for tuning into my live video with Frederic Poag! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ossiana Tepfenhart in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture