Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ossiana Talks To Lasha Lane About 'Reality Check: America's Next Top Model'

Two modeling industry old heads talk about 'Reality Check'
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Lasha Lane's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart and Lasha Lane
Feb 24, 2026

At one point, America’s Next Top Model was the ultimate look into the modeling world for outsiders. Tyra Banks created a massive empire getting new models onto the hottest Paris runways…or did she?

Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model is one of the most explosive documentaries on Netflix. In this series, the show goes behind the scenes on some of the most difficult-to-watch parts of the show: racism, sexual assault, as well as eating disorders.

People have been tearing into Tyra hard, but is it deserved? Is this a fair take on the show? Lasha Lane and I talk it out.

Thank you Shane Yirak, NO LIMITS NO BARRIERS, Lisa | We Are The Third Estate, Ms.Yuse, Dalai Mama 💗, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lasha Lane! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ossiana Tepfenhart in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture