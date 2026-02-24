Ossiana Talks To Lasha Lane About 'Reality Check: America's Next Top Model'

At one point, America’s Next Top Model was the ultimate look into the modeling world for outsiders. Tyra Banks created a massive empire getting new models onto the hottest Paris runways…or did she?

Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model is one of the most explosive documentaries on Netflix. In this series, the show goes behind the scenes on some of the most difficult-to-watch parts of the show: racism, sexual assault, as well as eating disorders.

People have been tearing into Tyra hard, but is it deserved? Is this a fair take on the show? Lasha Lane and I talk it out.

