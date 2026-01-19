Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Talks To Lasha Lane: The Internet NSFW Clampdown

The internet is clamping down on sexy content. But why?
Ossiana Tepfenhart and Lasha Lane
Jan 19, 2026

Did you notice a rise in censorship? We did too. I decided to talk to my bestie, Lasha Lane, about the recent change in terms for X users in the adult film world. X remains one of the few bastions where adult stars can advertise their content, but that’s starting to change.

A recent change in TOS bars sex workers from posting tour dates, and that’s not all. Internet censorship has started to skyrocket even on alternatives like BlueSky. This time around, we’re going to talk about how this is rooted in white supremacy, patriarchy, and fascism.

Now is the time for us to band together—and help save those who are most vulnerable!

Thank you Decarceration, Jay Schexnyder, Oray, Elena Freshman Schumann, Delores Fuller, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lasha Lane! Join me for my next live video in the app.

