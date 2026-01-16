Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Talks To Nick Paro About The ICE Murders, The End of Privacy, And Conservative Psychology.

A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart and Nick Paro
Jan 16, 2026

It’s 2026 and man, it feels like we’re living in Germany during the Third Reich these days. ICE has started to kill off innocent civilians. Trump is pushing more and more government intervention in every single person’s lives. Roe v. Wade is making medical records public.

Truth be told, it’s not a good time to be an American.

In today’s Ossiana Talks to People, I brought on military veteran and political pundit Nick Paro. He’s a cool dude, and we talked about a lot of what’s going on today:

  • ICE and the resistance

  • Sexy Black Panthers and unsexy Laura Loomer

  • What happens when Trumper minorities realize they’re next on the list.

  • How growing up conservative tends to brainwash women

  • Conservative relationships and their inner workings

  • Why many women don’t recognize they’re being groomed or abused in conservative settings

  • My Loyalfans account, the adult film industry, and the reason I didn’t do an OF

  • A quick reading for Nick Paro!

Dive in already!

Thank you Jason Odell, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Decarceration, MaryClare StFrancis, Cris, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro!

Discussion about this video

