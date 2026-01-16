Ossiana Talks To Nick Paro About The ICE Murders, The End of Privacy, And Conservative Psychology.

It’s 2026 and man, it feels like we’re living in Germany during the Third Reich these days. ICE has started to kill off innocent civilians. Trump is pushing more and more government intervention in every single person’s lives. Roe v. Wade is making medical records public.

Truth be told, it’s not a good time to be an American.

In today’s Ossiana Talks to People, I brought on military veteran and political pundit Nick Paro. He’s a cool dude, and we talked about a lot of what’s going on today:

ICE and the resistance

Sexy Black Panthers and unsexy Laura Loomer

What happens when Trumper minorities realize they’re next on the list.

How growing up conservative tends to brainwash women

Conservative relationships and their inner workings

Why many women don’t recognize they’re being groomed or abused in conservative settings

My Loyalfans account, the adult film industry, and the reason I didn’t do an OF

A quick reading for Nick Paro!

Dive in already!

