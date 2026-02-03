Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ossiana Talks To People with Michelle Teheaux

A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart and Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
Feb 03, 2026

Michelle Teheaux isn’t just one of my online besties. She’s a wealth of knowledge when it comes to how to handle wealth inequality. She not only survived on a low income, but actually blossomed during that time.

Hers is a story we don’t hear nearly enough. I took the time to find out how Untrickled by Michelle Teheux managed to live comfortably, find a cushy house, and also eat well on a salary that is far beneath the norm.

Come chat with us about everything from pets, to affordable housing, to the details behind the sourdough bread I’ve been dying to try!

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Shawn Theodore, and many others for tuning into my live video with Untrickled by Michelle Teheux! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ossiana Tepfenhart in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture