Ossiana Talks To Thom Hartmann: The AI Bubble

Ossiana Talks To People is back, with one of the most illustrious guests I’ve ever chatted with: Thom Hartmann. For those not in the know, Thom runs the top left-leaning podcast on economics worldwide.

This time around, we got to chat about the big topic on everyone’s mind: the Artificial Intelligence bubble.

We all see it coming. We all have seen the increase in electricity bills as a result of AI data centers. We’ve all seen how major corporations have started to jam AI down everyone’s throats. So, what happens when it bursts?

Listen in to hear about the AI bubble, how it differs from other economic bubbles, how bankers used to get criminal charges for harming the United States economy, and the importance of online accountability.

This one was a great one and you’re not going to want to miss it!

Thank you Ira Krakow, Janice Dignum, Lisa randall, Patricia Scott, Gerald Lewis, and many others for tuning into my live video with Thom Hartmann! Join me for my next live video in the app.