Ossiana Talks With Walter Rhein: The Structure That Enables Conservative Child Predators

Did you see the news headlines in recent days? 19 Kids and Counting’s family, the Duggars, is in the news again. And, it’s for (almost) the same thing as his older brother: touching a very young child in a way that is totally inappropriate.

No one is surprised by now.

Christianity can no longer hide behind its squeaky-clean veneer as a place where kids are left safe from harm. Despite sex abuse being incredibly common, the corrupt system that allows it keeps happening. Why is this?

Today, Walter Rhein and I decided to delve deep into the bizarre inner workings of conservative religion, how it keeps people subservient to monsters, why women are often the glue that keeps these cults together, and how conservative Christofascism harms young boys.

If you haven’t seen Walter on Substack yet, you’re missing out. Walter is a deep thinker with a killer sense of humor and a heart bigger than a Volkswagen Beetle. He came up with a remarkable point that’s fairly new in the discussion about Christian cults: the Negative Space of Decency.

This podcast goes really deep, really hard, and will force you to dive into your own thoughts about America’s obsession with Christian supremacy. But don’t worry, we have fun moments too!

Come on in, grab a snack, listen to Walter talk about life growing up in a conservative part of Wisconsin, and check out Ossiana’s awkward attempt at sounding southern.

I wanna be Pinky Tuskadero

Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Yanni Hamburger, Elizabeth Raven, Luca, Dalai Mama 💗, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.