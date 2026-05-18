Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Packing Party With Yanni and Ossiana

A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video on Sunday
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Yanni Hamburger's avatar
Shawn Theodore's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart, Yanni Hamburger, and Shawn Theodore
May 18, 2026

This is version two of my packing party—rather than the typical late night dinner party with me and Yanni Hamburger. We are packing for a big important trip that will thrill so many of my viewers.

Oh, and I’m kind of a trainwreck in this live.

Come for the hilarious stories about cartel kings, a minivan that crashes into a cop car, and Amazon delivery guys. Stay for me spazzing out over a thing and sorting through items!

Thank you ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, Lisa | We Are The Third Estate, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Adam W., Rory Thorne, and many others for tuning into my live video with Yanni Hamburger and Shawn Theodore! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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