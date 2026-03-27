Back in the days before major event betting apps like Polymarket and Kalshi, there used to be an old joke that I was a fan of. Let me tell it to you, because it illustrates a major trait of humanity:

Little Old Lady Margaret found out that Banker Joe was a betting man. She turns to him and says, “Young man, I’ll bet you $2,000 that your balls will be square tomorrow.” The banker asks her if she’s serious. She says yes. He sees easy money, so Banker Joe takes it. The next day, she asks to see the banker’s balls to make sure that they are square — and they are round. Unfortunately, Vice President Banker Jeff barges in the office, screams in dismay, and slams the door. Joe asks for his $2,000 since he likely will be fired. She says, “No problem. I’ll get it to you in five minutes since I bet Jeff $10,000 that I’d have you by the balls today.”

The point here is simple: if you make a bet, there’s likely a way to rig it — especially if it seems like easy, obvious money. It’s a tale that warns you against taking bets that seem to be too good to be true, in a way.

In recent years, I’ve watched people gain and lose money on speculation. I want to give a PSA of sorts.