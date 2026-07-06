Did anyone else notice a large sweep of TikTok stories and videos about people who are “three time Trumpers” who now regret their vote? It’s become a new type of trope — a person who supported Agent Orange until it hit them in the face after 2024.

More often than not, you’ll see their posts barraged with people telling them that they don’t really feel remorse. They get others calling them out on their shit, or even accusing them of racism.

A lot of them openly apologize for the damage MAGA votes did. Some, however, are shocked to see how few leftists are willing to just welcome them into the fold. Let’s talk about this.

First, let’s talk about the importance of seeing so much MAGA remorse.

We’ve been seeing a growing amount of Trumpgret in recent days. In the past, it seemed to be more isolated. Today, MAGA is a rapidly collapsing movement, with many of the most die-hard voters openly admitting that they’re “never going to vote again” after the last election.

In a word, people are getting off the Trump train at increasing rates throughout the country. Even if they are not outwardly upset about having voted for him, ex-voters often show their remorse in other ways — such as taking down Trump flags in front of their home.

Why is this happening? From what I guess, it’s mostly because of the hit to the wallet MAGAs have been feeling. Perhaps some also realized that they are getting rights removed or that Trump made America into an embarrassment. Regardless, more MAGAs are showing voter’s remorse.

The biggest change is seeing a growing mainstreaming of the idea of MAGA as a cult.

It’s not news among us leftists that MAGA has a reputation as a cult. That rep was well-earned, too. If you take a look at the MAGA movement, a lot of the way they behave is basically a BITE model of mind control.

Up until recently, it was rare to hear self-proclaimed conservatives admit that Trumpism is a cult. Today, it’s become a noted, established fact for people on both sides of the spectrum. How do I know?

Ex-MAGAs have started to make their own movements, including Leaving MAGA, to help others get out. This is the “die is cast” moment where it’s impossible to ignore how many people have left the cult — and how increasingly destigmatized leaving MAGA is.

Simply put, this is a sign of a cult dissolving.

MAGA, as a cult, made it so that people pushed away anyone who didn’t march in lockstep with Trump — no matter how fucked up the policies he touted were. To question Trump or the modern GOP was akin to heresy in these circles.

Seeing people actively back away from the movement means several things are happening:

People are having their “Click” moment. This is the moment when people realize something is wrong. This is often the moment when the cult turns against them or when they actually experience fallout from cult membership that they can’t ignore. In many cases, this is a must-have moment people have to go through in order to leave (erm, deconstruct) the cult.

There are enough people deconstructing MAGA that there’s now an outside support system. This often increases the speed at which a movement falls apart.

Trump’s crimes have become too great to ignore. For some, it was the Epstein files. For others, it was the tarriffs. For more, it was the fact that he seemed to be almost proud of fucking up the economy. This is crucial because it means that even the most steadfast followers are starting to wonder how much more they can take.

Trumpers are starting to realize how stigmatized their views really are. They can no longer feel like the “silent majority” when those stupid red hats make others cross the street when they see them. Trumpism is falling out of favor with everyone. Everyone likes to be on the winning team. This means you’ll naturally see people switch sides, just to be on the “right side of history.”

The bottom line is that you’re going to see a lot more people walking away from Trumpism. Many of them will go public with their decision, too.

But should leftists forgive ex-Trumpers?

Now that people are coming forth with their own talks about leaving MAGA, a lot of people are rightfully treating them with disdain, anger, or distrust. And trust me. I get it. I’m gay and nonbinary. My fiancee and girlfriend are both trans.

Trump’s policies (as well as the rest of the GOP) have put all of our lives in danger. It’s a scary world that we’ve gotten as a direct result of the GOP takeover of America. I worry about the safety of my two lovers.

A lot of the things that happened in the past 10 years are not forgivable. I won’t forgive any Jan 6er. I won’t forgive the Nazis that fucking marched in blue cities or the people who desecrated the Pulse Nightclub memorials.

However, I’m also a person who was partially cult-raised and recognize how hard deconstruction is.

Many people don’t realize how absolutely devastating it is to have to deconstruct everything a cult jammed down your throat. Cult membership doesn’t just take away certain routines. It destroys your family, makes you feel guilty for existing, and makes you deny the most basic parts of yourself.

In other words, I recognize that cults erase people. They erase you entirely. They make you into someone you’re not. By the time you want to leave, you don’t even know who you are anymore. You don’t know what you believe.

So, while others won’t really forgive ex-Trumpers, I’m a little more understanding because I know that it can take years or even decades to fully deconstruct what the cult made you into.

Not all Trumpers are worth forgiving, but some are definitely worth redeeming.

It’s not enough to say that you regret voting for Trump. It’s not enough to apologize for it — though that is a huge issue. Deconstruction isn’t just staying quiet after realizing what you did or trying to move on as if nothing happened.

Like it or not, if you voted for Trump, you caused a lot of irreparable damage. People have died as a direct result of the people you voted in. We even tried to warn you about it. There’s blood on your hands.

Most leftists and Democrats have heard people say they regret voting for Trump, only to gloat that they voted for him again in 2024. So, you have to excuse us if we’re not exactly trusting when people say they’ll “never vote again.”

True deconstruction doesn’t just stop when you regret. That’s when it starts. If you are not trying to do something to combat the cult you left, putting in personal work to unlearn bigotry, and working to undo the damage you did, you are not fully deconstructing.

Most left-leaning people don’t want to hear “Sorry.”

They don’t.

They want to see true remorse, putting in work, and acknowledging how muc we have to work as a community. Until that happens, most ex-Trumpers are not going to get the acceptance the hope they’ll instantly receive after they drop their red hats in the bin.

Don’t like it? Well, it’s time to take accountability or choose to stay ostracized.