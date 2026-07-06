Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
10hEdited

I'm gonna read this in a second, but my response is a thoughtful

No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No

No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No

No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No

No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No.

I apologize if any of that sounded unclear.

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
8h

So, now that I've read this, I appreciate someone leaving the door open a crack with this rationalization.

But I still think the door should be closed. I do truly understand that these may be people allowing themselves to fall for a cult if Donald Trump had just materialized in 2015. But we knew who he was.

We knew who he was fifty years ago when he and his KKK father were kicking Black people out of apartments.

We knew who he was forty years ago when he was refusing to pay contractors and letting casinos go bankrupt.

We knew who he was thirty years ago when he desperately shoved himself into the NY tabloids, and it took him DECADES to realize no one in the entire city was laughing WITH him. This was also when he was closest to Jeffrey Epstein, but, you know...

We knew who he was twenty years ago when he was an incompetent host of a dumbass reality show.

And then years ago, we knew him as a man credibly accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, as well as the dean of the embarrassing ruse that was Trump University.

We knew, we knew, we knew, and it only got worse from there.

So no, no amnesty. I want heads on sticks. I want everyone to remember. I want history to mark the moment when everyone was finally held responsible for their hatred, their ignorance, and their terrible decision-making to set the country back decades. There has been an abundance of mercy for these people. We need to be done with that.

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