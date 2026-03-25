Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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CG Karas's avatar
CG Karas
23m

You're scaring the shite out of me. Please add details. Nice boobs

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
1h

The Republican politicians have malice in their hearts, yes. But it's worth noting what everyone knows and no one wants to discuss, which is that they also get PAID to do this. This used to be conspiracy fodder, but public disclosure puts all of this out in the open, in front of you. It's worth following the signal, and seeing who is paying these politicians to gut social programs like this, and what they hope to gain. Because Republican lawmakers are highly, highly affordable to certain demographics.

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