Oh man, I don’t want to be a person in a red state right now.

I *also* would not want to be a retiree on Medicare right now.

Do you know why? Amidst all the chaos that came with the random bombings of civilians in Iran and the official beginning of World War III, fascists made a bunch of other sneaky moves. I’m not going to go into the voting rights ratfucking or the TSA bullshit.

No, I’m going to talk about the big way the Face-Eating Leopards Party decided to eat their faces. More specifically, they decided to work at annihilating one of the cornerstones of our welfare system.

It’s official: America is coming after Medicare.

Remember how many voters waved off concerns about government welfare budget cuts back in the day? Remember how many of us warned others that they were going to take away Medicare and Social Security>

“We are not going to touch Medicare,” was a major guarantee of the right for the past 10 years. A lot of GOP voters swore they would never vote for a politician who would want to gut healthcare and social services that would affect them.

In a twist that surprised no one on the left, the GOP backpedaled about their stances on Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. After swearing that they wouldn’t touch the “holy trinity” of government programs, news got out that JD Vance admitted that the GOP is going to gut Medicare and Social Security.

This is not an idle threat; it’s already underway.

In a quiet meeting, nearly every single GOP Representative in the House voted to amend the constitution in a way that would effectively gut and kill Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. Arizona’s (R) Rep. Andy Biggs just pushed this amendment through, that would effectively stop the government from any deficit spending — aside from war.

Think about that.

Our government is more hellbent on killing people abroad than it is on helping people here survive. They are literally going out of their way to fuck up our healthcare system so that it bankrupts and kills people, no care given to how many people die. If you can’t afford healthcare? You’re dead.

That’s the goal. The GOP has been working at picking apart these programs for years. They lied to voters’ faces by saying that they weren’t going to do it or that they’d only remove it for “people that deserve it,” and their stupid-ass idiot voters bought it.

Right now, I would hate to be a GOP voter on Medicaid, Social Security, or Medicare.

Don’t get me wrong. I feel absolutely horrible for people who voted left and knew they needed those programs. I feel horrible for left-leaning doctors who treated their patients, realizing how many are about to die as a result of the GOP.

However, as bad as they have it, I can’t imagine anything worse than being a red voter who voted for their own literal demise. Think about it:

They spent years booing and hissing at public health programs and funding programs. They kept saying others were “leeches” who “didn’t deserve those benefits.”

There’s a good chance that they are part of the majority of welfare users. Most welfare funds (on a federal level) are spent on red states. That’s right, red states have the highest percentage of welfare recipients and Medicaid/care recipients. (It’s almost as if GOP policies destroy everything they touch.)

They likely have friends and family members who rely on them for Social Security payouts. Oopsie poopsie. Little Timmy and his baby mama-cousinfucker just lost their income too!

They may actually coast along for a while thinking that the rollback doesn’t involve their own finances. I’ve seen so many situations where MAGAs thought that the rules wouldn’t apply to them and that it was only going to hurt others. Boy is this going to be a sledgehammer to their throats when they find out they can no longer get their medical care.

Though realizing they are being set up to die is going to suck, something else is going to be worse.

For decades, MAGAts and Republican voters have mocked us for being “doomsday sayers.” They’ve said we were “overreacting” or that we were leeches for wanting basic human necessities in the richest country in the world.

Well, here’s where the real rub is.

Most Republican voters are totally fine with others dying as long as they get their ability to look smug, smart, and holier-than-thou. They used to still be able to cling onto that shit for a while. That time has been fading fast. The mask fucking dropped.

When MAGA guts Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security, everyone will know who did that: Trump. We all will also know who voted for this and almost every red-blooded American will loathe them for the votes that will wipe out entire generations of wealth.

There will be no way to squiggle out of this one. Their image is cooked. And the worst part of it all? They just voted to climb into their own graves alongside the people they felt superior to.

I can’t imagine any punishment more poetically fitting than living the rest of your short life, realizing that the people you thought were beneath you were actually your saving grace. It goes beyond a feeling of being humbled.

It’s the ultimate bind: you can’t get out of this by saying that you were wrong. You still have to pay the Pied Piper, proverbially speaking. And that means you’re going to taste the worst of what you voted for, personally.

What’s more is that people who wanted to vote Democrat will often get the benefit of a doubt from others in that same boat. Those who voted MAGA? Well, it’s going to be hard to elicit the sympathy they so hoped to receive when their actions came to bite them in the butt.

The healthcare issues alone won’t be what messes with welfare MAGAs the most. It’s going to be the humiliation. Personally? I really wouldn’t want to be in a Medicaid MAGA’s shoes right now. That’s more humble pie than I could tolerate eating.