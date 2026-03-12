Ossiana Tepfenhart

11h

Everyone should keep talking about this as much as possible.

The reason why is because, if you give the GOP a gap, they're going to start to minimize this. They're going to try to distract and deflect. They're going to ask why people care. They're going to wonder, out loud, why people still care, and they'll create a false binary where we have to choose between the Epstein Files and another, more current topic.

For reasons of guilt and shame, none of us should let them. This is about accountability. But it's also about the constant minimizing and trivializing of women and girls who were victims, who were hurt, who had their lives altered or destroyed, turned into objects, playthings, by a notorious trafficker who had help from countless others in high and powerful places. They kept it a secret for a long time. And now, the people in charge are incompetent morons. They're finally telling on themselves. And their response is to act like the rape and abuse of girls and women is just business as usual, women as collateral damage for the pathetic excitement and diversion of wealthy men.

Keep talking about it, keep asking about it, and if you can, keep contacting elected officials. Remind them that we all care about this. Because if we don't, some scumbag is going to gaslight them into thinking we don't.

2h

trump has gotten the US into a needless war against Iran, while at the same time Russia is giving Iran some information on certain American bases located in and around the Middle East.

An ironic twist may be that trump is asking President Zelenskyy to help the US concerning Iranian drones, Shaheds made by Russia; recall, if you will, the insults trump and vance hurled at Zelenskyy when he went to Washington last year.

What does this add up to? By fighting Iran, trump is hoping to encourage terrorist groups to commit acts of violence in the US, terrorists sympathetic to the Iranian Ayatollahs. This way, trump can invoke martial law, in an attempt to cancel the midterm elections in some way, shape or form; or if unable to cancel the elections, he will probably order ICE 'agents' to be at the polls, to intimidate and harass voters, especially people of color.

With Ukraine, trump is trying to distract Zelenskyy, taking some attention away from putin and Russia; trump also lifted economic sanctions against Russia so that they can sell oil, thus enabling them to get more funds for more weapons to use against Ukraine.

This helps trump to put the Epstein files and high prices on the back burner, if not off the stove altogether.

This is a lot to take in, but people should give these points some thought.

