You know, in many cases, we often berate the federal government for being inept. At times, it becomes abundantly clear that it’s a matter of willful ineptitude. Other times, it’s a matter of the people up top being dumber than a sack of bricks.

More often than not, Americans end up suffering as a result of this negligence or inept behavior. However, this time around, this actually paid off for the American people.

For those not in the know, the DOJ did a poor job of redacting the files sent to the public.

They actually saved them all as PDFs and used the “Redact” function. Hackers went in and unredacted everything, passing the evidence around to the public for all to read.

Oh, and there’s also that matter of the DOJ has been caught not just covering up murders linked to the Epstein case, but also falsifying documents to make people buy the idea that Epstein killed himself. Woof.

So, despite all the efforts of Trump and the Grand Ol Pedo party, the evidence against him has been outed and now everyone knows the names behind the trafficking. It’s not looking good for them.

Everyone’s reading the evidence the DOJ compiled. Everyone can see the coverup, straight from the DOJ itself. It’s starting to cause a meltdown in the White House.

So…what happens now that we all see what he did?

The first thing we’re going to see happen is right-wing people picking sides.

So, here’s the thing when it comes to almost any type of major scandal being unleashed on the world: people are going to scramble to protect themselves. This means they will have to figure out a strategy:

People like Biden and Obama are just chilling.

They had nothing to do with this shit, so they’re just kinda doing whatever they feel like. I think Obama was photographed wearing sweatpants and chilling, which was kinda hilarious and a flex at the same time.

Some Republicans are starting to distance themselves or outright turn on Trump.

Trump’s name has been implicated in some serious gruesome crimes now that the leaks have been shown. Politicians are taking note and recognizing that they’re alienating their voters who still claim morality.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is one of the best examples of this. She turned early and she recently came out and said “only evil people” would protect Epstein’s enablers.

She’s far from the only one has started to back away from MAGA. Laura Loomer recently started to make her own moves away from the movement after they started getting anti-Semitic toward her.

People like Bill Clinton are asking for the full files to be revealed.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was how many sordid photos Epstein had of Bill Clinton — to the point that there’s a potential BJ video and dozens of photos of the former president with victims.

Clinton did something that struck me as odd: he demanded the full files to be revealed. He said that it makes sense to reveal everything so that the “wrongfully accused” would be correctively cleared.

Considering that the DOJ apparently has falsified some of those files to make Trump look better, it’s likely that other celebrities implicated in the scandal would want to see the full truth come to light as well.

Hillary Clinton, too, has basically had enough of the DOJ’s bullshit. She openly called them out and told them to court marshal her simply because she was fed up with the kangaroo court politics she was constantly dealing with.

Trump just got outed as a pedophile rapist and he’s trying everything to distract us from that.

No, really, per The Daily Beast, “However, amateur sleuths found a loophole in the DOJ’s redactions on Monday that allowed them to uncensor the files in Photoshop, revealing over 600 mentions of Trump’s name.”

600 mentions — and that was back a while ago.

600 freaking mentions of things he did with Epstein. Several records tying him to a murder in Oklahoma. More tying him to prostitute parties. Then there was that “fake” letter involving Larry Nassar talking about their love of young kids.

And here’s the funny thing: that was earlier. There’s a lot more evidence out there now and a lot more mentions of the Trump family. In fact, one of the biggest bombshells involves Trump’s alleged assault of a 13-year-old child, complete with family threats, harassment, and a potential murder of a baby in a lake.

Yeah. It’s no wonder that Trump went so far as to have a meltdown and threaten the media for outing all the leaks. At this point, there’s no way to stop the flood of damning information from hitting the internet.

In a weird way, this is Trump’s worst nightmare — not because of the chances of him getting jailed or impeached, but because it made him lose face.

The DOJ is having a bad day — or at least, their PR department is.

Oh man, I’d hate to be part of the Department of Justice right now. News just leaked that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida literally begged lawyers to give up Christmas vacations to work on redacting Epstein files that have already leaked — a very futile mission.

Democratic congresspeople have chosen to start pursuing charges against the DOJ for openly lying to the public, obstructing justice, and more. The hard art, obviously, is that the DOJ is usually the ones doling out justice and they’re the one covering for the Orange Sack of Crap.

The Department of Justice has already said they were not going to prosecute anyone who was involved in the Epstein case, claiming that they “did their jobs” since the files were released to the public. This is a great way to show people that “justice” only happens to the underclass.

I personally wouldn’t want to be anyone who’s high ranking in the Department of Justice right now. Anyone who is probably has to deal with judgmental stares everywhere they go — at least, when it comes to those who know what they do.

Still, the DOJ has been digging their heels deep into the proverbial dirt. They’re doing everything possible to live up to the antithesis of their name. In a sane country, this would likely result in every single conspirator going to jail.

The question becomes whether or not Americans have the guts to force their leaders to be held accountable.

I mean, at this point, we’re at a breaking point. People are dying from the kleptocracy. People are waking up and realizing that grifters have ruined this country, though many are not awake enough to really make that change in their minds.

The DOJ has been open about the fact that they’ve been hiding files that are particularly damaging toward Trump. Despite their efforts to bury the evidence, enough stuff has been leaked to paint a very, very dark picture of what the Orange Bastard has done.

How much longer is this farce going to continue? How much longer are we going to show how spineless our government is? How long are we going to just accept underlings saying they’re “just following orders?”

And more importantly, why are we as a global community allowing the rich and famous child rapists to flee to other countries? This is not normal. None of this is normal. It’s a sign that the global fabric of decency is all but gone.

Frankly? I’m ready to tell politicians and their cocksucking cronies to fuck off in the loudest way possible.