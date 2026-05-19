You know, there are few things as aggravating as watching Republican voters realize they’ve been duped or that they voted for the wrong candidate.

I don’t fudge words when I say that Trumpism is a cult — a political cult that’s turned somewhat religious. A lot of the most hardcore of the conservative world genuinely seem to believe that Trump is Jesus.

Some called Obama the Antichrist. Some claimed Trump was the reincarnation of Jesus, which is hilarious because he’s a horrible person. And they voted red because “God told them to.”

A lot of people are asking if Trump is the Antichrist and that’s a massive fall from grace.

I’m not going to get into the Trump cult vibes today, but I will say this: it’s pretty bad. There are actual people who straight up try to pray to Trump in Q-Anon circles. The media even painted him as “God’s Chosen President,” no lie.

Ironically, if they had ever read the Bible, they would have realized that Trump is not Jesus. Actually, there’s a lot more suggesting he’s the Beast than anything else — and that’s me just talking straight from the Bible.

In fact, the similarities between Donald Trump and the Antichrist aren’t even just a Christian thing. It’s also a Muslim thing. A senior cleric from Iran recently announced that he thinks that Trump is al-Dajjāl, which translates into “The Great Satan.”

Hey, I have to paywall articles once in a while. Help me get (and enjoy) my trip to South Carolina!