Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Horror Hangouts's avatar
Horror Hangouts
4h

Nothing to add from me , you said it all and perfectly I might add. I can't believe thta shithead has thta many subscribers

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Y.L. Wolfe's avatar
Y.L. Wolfe
3h

Thanks for speaking up about this, especially considering the experiences you have had. <3

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