You know, I try to keep manosphere influencer names out of my mouth — if only because I realize talking about them is a lot like talking about bad things. It seems to strengthen them. I debated writing this for a hot minute but decided that I need to speak my mind.

Andrew Tate joined Substack and currently has 1.1 million followers.

This is the same Andrew Tate that beat women senseless, trafficked women, instructed men to do the same to women who loved them, and also ruined thousands of men’s self-image. This is the same Andrew Tate wanted by international police groups for his crimes.

Andrew Tate is a despicable man.

Speaking as someone who was trafficked, I can say that trafficking fucks you up. It fucks you up physically (broken ribs and crippling addictions in my case) and mentally. The PTSD you get? You never get over it. It’s there for life.

It’s no secret that Tate hates women. Tate loves to take blood money from people. In fact, he actually likes to teach men how to abuse women so that they can get their own stable of working girls. Both he and his brother love to do this.

But believe me — he’s no friend to men, either.

People often focus on the harm manosphere influencers do on women, and rightfully so. However, they don’t just harm women. They also absolutely wreck good, decent men’s minds and turn them into monsters.

I’ve seen great men get sucked down that rabbit hole. It turned loving, caring, and just slightly awkward men into angry, depressed, hateful jerks. That damage is permanent — and worse, it was doled out because rich people wanted men to hurt others for their own gain.

Andrew Tate’s fans are pawns in a sick, twisted game. That game is one they don’t even realize they’re playing.

In a just, sane society, no one would give this fucker a platform.

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, giving Nazis a platform was a great way to ruin your reputation. Back then, people weren’t viewing “free speech” as this perfectly untouchable excuse to be a dick.

Quite the opposite. It was socially acceptable to want to beat Nazis into the dirt or brag about wanting to fuck racists up. That was how things were. We got too tolerant of intolerance and here’s where we are.

Not too long ago, only 15 years ago, platforming Nazis and child traffickers would have been a death sentence for most companies. They would have had a huge PR scandal and a huge loss in profits. Now? It’s called another day.

Substack can boot him if they want to, but they won’t.

How telling. They could. They have the power to. But they won’t. Yet, they’ve booted erotica writers who make content as well as survivors of sex trafficking.

That’s telling, isn’t it?

That’s a sign that the owners of the site care more about Andrew Tate than his victims.

While I would typically encourage people to quit that site, I don’t want to do that anymore.

I don’t. Deadass point blank. If every decent person leaves the site, the Nazis win. We can’t just deplatform ourselves to spite the platform owners. We have to think smart.

We have to make a point of patronizing sites that don’t tolerate Tate’s bullshit on it. We also have to make a point of encouraging companies that are trying to make a left-wing, safe alternative to Substack. After all, we need a harbor before we land.

Right now, don’t give up. Don’t deplatform yourself for the sake of trying to sway people who would love Epstein to get rid of a monster on their site. It won’t work. Just work on a solution, have a second site like Medium, and keep up the noise instead.

That’s my $0.02c. Just saying.