Sunday Dinner Special: Ossiana tries Buc-ee's with Yanni Hamburger

So there we were — me, a proud Jersey girl who has never once purchased anything that didn't have a certified organic label, and my husband Yanni, the stoic, patient man who married me anyway — grabbing a bag of DoorDash Buc-ee's, staring at a cartoon beaver like it was the face of God. I want to be clear: I thought it was a gas station. It is not just a gas station. It is an experience.

Yanni tried to explain to me, very calmly, in the way he explains most things to me, that not every grocery store in America has an organic aisle — and I want you to understand that this was genuinely the most shocking information I received that day.

We talk about Bojangle’s, how I walked through a grocery store, why Yanni got nervous around cops, and how I didn’t make sense of an ant hill. I don't know what happened to me in there. I don't know that I'll ever fully recover. This is our story: #ossiyanni

Thank you Teez, V for Violet 🆘, PatrickXFCE, and many others for tuning into my live video with Yanni Hamburger! Join me for my next live video in the app.