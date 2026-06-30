Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Elena Freshman Schumann's avatar
Elena Freshman Schumann
18h

My brother in law, husband of my sister was raised by two lesbian women. I knew them as a result of my sister marrying him. They came to family parties and they were both really nice people. They have passed but I appreciate my time with them and the fact that they were willing to acknowledge me, the sister of their son's wife. It could not have been easy for my brother in law to grow up with two mothers and no fathers. Yes he did have a biological father but he did not meet him until he was 27 years old. Image not meeting your father until you were 27. When he met his father his also met his father's CHILDREN. His father got married. He never married my brother in laws mother, and never intended to. The situation was they were plutonic good friends an d she wanted a child. As a lesbian in those days there were no real options to get artificially inseminated like there are today, but it was available. For whatever reason my brother in laws mother wanted to actually know who the father of her child would be. You cannot blame her for that. She bore a wonderful boy who eventually feel in love with my sister and they both raised a boy (who had a different biological father) and a girl that was his daughter and my sister daughter. She in turn married a nice man and they now have two children of their own. Interesting situation if you followed all this but the point is it did work out. These people made it work and therefore I know it can work.

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
19h

On one level, it sounds like you've spent time with a lot of garbage men.

On another level, since I got out of prison, it sounds like every dude has committed to being garbage men, so what do I know?

(That is, men who suck, not men who happen to work for the sanitation department)

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