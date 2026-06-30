Now that Pride Month is almost over, I might as well ruminate over the biggest differences between gay and straight dating. Obviously, some aspects of dating are always going to be different.

Hetero flirting is pretty easy to spot as an AFAB or femme-presenting person. Lesbian flirting isn’t always easy to point out. A lot of girls (myself included) are very awkward at flirting and might not even be willing to admit they’re on a date.

How do I know?

I apparently went on a date with a girl but didn’t realize it. So, I high-fived her at the end and she stopped talking to me. She was very mean after that and it took me about five years to realize that most women do not just take a girl out to a chic for one-on-one fun and talk about how pretty trees are while wearing makeup they never wear on the regular.

Yes, she came out as gay instead of bi after that. No, I don’t think I ever lived that down. I honestly didn’t know it was a date because I was kind of into her too but was afraid to do something. So I basically asked her if she likes cats and wine and had nothing to talk about other than that.

But as wild as that stuff is, and as on point as the trope of “U-Haul” lesbians moving relationships super fast is, there’s one major difference between the dates I’ve seen with girls versus the majority of dates I’ve seen with guys.

That difference is plain and simple: effort.

I don’t have to tell most of my female hetero dating readers how hard it is to find a guy who puts in effort on a first date. Effort, in this case, means:

He actually plans something. Not coffee. Not “Doordash Dick” where the guy expects you to show up at his place without even so much as a nice date involved.

He shows genuine interest in getting to know you. I can’t name how many times I dated men who talked at me or looked bored while I tried to explain what I liked to them.

He shows up with a nice gift. I’ve only had two guys do this on a first date. I’ve had five women do this and I make a point of doing it with my girl dates. I’ve dated fewer women than I have men, by an order of magnitude. Take from that what you will.

He asks you what you would want to do or eat. I have no idea why this is so hard for guys to do. If a girl’s ambivalent, just ask, “Do you want to go to Restaurant A or Restaurant B?”

He does it with no expectations of having sex that date. Annnnd that’s where most guys would fail. Women often refuse to allow a man to pay because they don’t want to deal with the caterwauling of a man who whinges, “But I paid for dinnnnnnerrrrr…This is a rip-off!”

Sex doesn’t end until you get off, too. The Orgasm Gap between genders is a real issue. Most women don’t orgasm from hetero sex and the men often don’t care.

For the most part, I’ve noticed nonbinary people tend to (at least) start off dating as the gender they were raised as. Female-born enbies tend to date like lesbians, while enbies assigned male at birth tend to date like guys — until they actually start to abandon their gender roles.

I started to call it the Hetero-Gay Effort Gap. Because it is a noticeable difference. And because the lack of effort has made dating a bad deal for cishet women.

I ought to know. I used to date men.

The Hetero-Gay Effort Gap is a relationship-killer.

The term “Walkaway Wife” is a real issue in hetero marriages because there are so many women who divorce their spouses simply because those guys won’t meet them halfway. Anecdotally speaking, I haven’t personally heard of gay or lesbian marriages having this issue.

70 percent of hetero marriages are filed by women — and while lesbians have a higher-than-average divorce rate, the jury is still out on why. My vote? Women are more likely to walk away from a marriage that is unhappy rather than stay with someone out of spite.

But why is this happening?

So I started to wonder why this is happening. Men say they love women, right? But they don’t want to spend money on women, they don’t care what women think, and they don’t really seem to want to do nice things.

More often than not, I’ve noticed that men say they want “a wife,” but they don’t say they want to be a husband. Or rather, I’ve noticed that they tend to want what a wife provides:

Free domestic labor

Children

Status

Sex

The feeling of being loved or being desired

Validation

They don’t necessarily care who the woman is, nor do they seem to care that much about the connection they feel with that woman. Heterosexual relationships are often framed as a tool for gain — a means to an end rather than the reward itself.

This is the core issue I keep seeing on Reddit forums like r/AreTheStraightsOK. Way too many straight relationships are way too toxic.

However, I don’t think that it’s just a simple matter of men not seeing women as people or a matter of misogyny.

A lot of the reason that hetero relationships tend to get as toxic and lopsided as they are deals with the manosphere. Men, in general, are not taught to love themselves. They’re encouraged to hate themselves and bottle it up.

Men in our society also tend to be told that they can show value by getting sex from women. Or by using women. Or by extracting things from women or flaunting wealth to other men. They hate themselves so much that they end up chasing the approval of other men because they see those men as guidance.

Doing things like actually romantically pursuing women, doing nice things for them, paying for dinners…That’s heavily discouraged by most men in society. It’s derided as being a “simp,” rather than just being a standard part of showing what you can contribute to others’ lives.

They’re told, from birth, that women are different from them. They don’t see women as equals and at times, they’ve been raised to not even see women as the same species.

Women are socialized to be more caring, more communicative, and more adept at relationships. Women are already told that they have to do most of the emotional labor in families. Men aren’t. Most men tend to have heavily transactional relationships rather than emotionally tied relationships.

Men see romance as a business, at least in that sense. So why would men expect to do an equal share of relationship maintenance or meet women halfway? They wouldn’t.

The thing is, a lot of men tell on themselves when they accuse women of being gold diggers or hypergamous. Guys who make those accusations are often the worst offenders of both — and are simply assuming that every woman would act the way they do.

If men dated like lesbians, they wouldn’t have a problem getting laid.

It’s true. Most women are not hurting for dates. That’s all I’m going to say on the subject.