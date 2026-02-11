So, I didn’t want to write about this topic at all for personal reasons, but here we are. Everyone is talking about the Epstein files, and while I’ve covered it before, I want to talk about the biggest bombshells that were dropped that no one seems to notice.

More specifically, there were several things that can’t be denied anymore:

Most high-ranking people in the FBI and likely CIA realized that Epstein was running a child trafficking ring. Judging by all the money ties to Russia and Israel, it’s clear it was also developed to create kompromat on American leaders.

The US government is letting the rich and famous get away with it. The FBI has declined to actually prosecute anyone in the files outside of Ghislane Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein himself. Some GOP politicians are also trying to normalize it after painting Democrats as the real monsters.

People died trying to out this ring. Speaking as someone who had almost gotten killed for similar reasons, this particular fact hurts deep.

American citizens are showing how totally bitched they are. It’s not just the Epstein thing. It’s the way so many of us excuse ICE, don’t protest, and don’t raise hell with politicians.

We’re watching literal monsters get away with the worst of the worst crimes. And while Europe is actually giving some kind of consequences to people on the list, Americans are doing…nothing.

A friend of mine told me that America has the “most subservient people” he’s ever seen.

via Reddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace

I have friends in Europe. One of them is in France and is totally baffled by what’s going on here. More specifically, he’s been asking, “How are so many Americans okay with what ICE is doing? Why aren’t ALL of you rallying around politicians’ homes or flooding political headquarters demanding change?”

To a point, I’ve tried to explain to him that there are several factors he’s not seeing. America is a massive country and you can’t just drive 28 hours to Washington DC, nor can you always fathom how spread out everything can be. Moreover, Americans have been brainwashed by propaganda for years.

Americans are very financially burdened. We’re a tired bunch. Not everyone can afford to protest unless everyone is protesting. We also, as a country, collectively believe in the system — even though it’s clearly busted beyond repair.

The truth is most Americans still believe in America’s systems. We believe in the goodwill of our neighbors, good faith in politics, civil rights, and of course, our voting system. It’s a critical part of American culture.

This is why you still see people telling everyone to vote, telling people to “wait until midterms” to do things peacefully. And believe it or not, this is also why so many Republicans buy the idea of Trump “only removing the bad ones,” despite the news.

But still, there’s a certain point where we, as a country, can no longer explain away our lack of reaction.

The Epstein Files and the outright refusal to prosecute perpetrators should be the Rubicon. The die is cast, we’re past the point where we can say that it’s because we still want to have faith in the system.

We’re letting these fuckers get away with child rape, murder, and crimes beyond most peoples’ comprehension. We’re openly allowing fascists to tamper with our voting system, allowing people to get disappeared into concentration camps, and allowing a batshit crazy man to rule us.

For most of the 47th Presidency, Trump has basically been doing whatever he wants, and people allow him to, because who the fuck will stop him? There are no checks and balances.

We are all just trained to sit there and watch as our democracy gets dismantled, kids get raped, and people die. And we do it, because we always think we can’t do anything and surely, just surely, someone else will.

I mean, everyone’s okay with recording this stuff. For evidence.

Just, you know, someone will have to step in when they’re aware of what happened. Surely.

And we’re so bitched, we still occasionally tone-police ourselves!

Waaahhh. We can’t call them Nazis because that’s wrong! Wahhhhh! We can’t lump every damn fascist into the same puddle. Waahhhh! It’s not fair because some Democrats were really trying.

Jesus Christ.

No major cultural movement ever started because people kept politely, just meekly, nudging their oppressors to stop. It never works out. Yet, for some reason, so many of us think that being polite and accommodating to people who want to hurt them will work.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think it’s a submission kink in action.

Hint: no one is coming to save us.

America is filled with a lot of stupid, subservient, boot-licking oafs who will do nothing while expecting everything to work in their favor. They think nothing will touch them as long as they keep their heads down.

Unfortunately, life don’t work that way.

We all need to do something, no matter how little it is. The truth is that marches and online posting is doing something, but it’s not enough. Americans have to be hyper-united against these monsters.

We have to raise hell, collectively. It should get to the point where politicians can’t eat in public without people screaming at them through the entire meal. It should get to the point where Americans openly refuse to pay taxes that fund ICE.

I don’t think people understand how much shouting and screaming we need to do in order to make the fuckers who are in charge to do their job. And if that doesn’t work, well, that means that we either live as little bitches or we have to step up the rage.

Fleeing isn’t always an option, nor should it be the only option. A lot of conservatives tend to argue about immigrants who come here from war-torn countries, saying, “They should go back home and fix their own problems.”

Well, it’s the same here.

Most other countries are growing sick and tired of American stupidity and entitlement. If you think emigrating is hard now, wait until later. That door is closing fast. Other countries will keep on keeping on.

Whether we will be able to do the same all depends on how we collectively act from now on.