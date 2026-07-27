I’ve covered the D4vd case before, but holy crap. It got ten times worse now that the evidence is being laid out on the table for everyone to see. D4vd, a pop star who had a world of promise laid out in front of him, decided to do some absolutely heinous acts toward Celeste Rivas — a girl who passed away at only 15 years of age.

The allegations were bad enough: an older man dating a young child, then killing the child when the kid realized he was an abuser. The truth behind poor Celeste’s life is far worse, and far more disgusting than anyone could have thought.

As someone who follows true crime stories, this was one that I feel might end up being famous for decades to come. Let’s talk about why the evidence is so damning — not just for D4vd, but for everyone around Celeste.

D4vd paid a bodyguard to help kidnap her from her home.

Yep. He called it “helping her escape,” but let’s call it what it is: kidnapping. He called it “Operation Awesome,” and yes, he even paid money to fly her from one side of the country to the other so that she would be on tour with him.

This alone would be horrifying for anyone to digest until you realize something worse…

Celeste’s parents met D4vid and approved of him.

One thing people gloss over is that Celeste’s parents knew who D4vd was. They saw the fancy car, the money, and the celebrity status…and decided that, yeah, their 13-year-old kid was fine in his presence.

Even when their child was clearly struggling, her parents didn’t care about her safety. Celeste clearly tried to break up with him around the time of her murder. He just couldn’t take it.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I want to know where the parents are here. Why did they not put their foot down and ask why a 20-year-old pop star wants to bang a 15-year-old kid?

Let’s say it’s a cultural thing and that the age gap isn’t that scandalous. Okay, we can roll with that. Why didn’t they care that she was clearly trying to escape his abusive ass?

Why aren’t her parents getting jail time for letting this happen? According to records, she was known for being in an abusive family. While records debate whether or not her family knew where she is, the fact is that there is ample proof to negligence at the very least.

Personally, I think CPS should look into her family and ask why she wasn’t removed from their care. She clearly had a habit of leaving and not attending school. What’s going on there?

A lot of people alleged that her family saw her as a money source — and while not proven, I’d say it definitely looks that way.

David’s mom might have known more than she let on.

At one point, D4vd asked Celeste if the now-aborted baby was his. Why? Because he mentioned that his mom told him to ask, just in case he ever got in that position.

It’s also telling that David transferred his properties to her name before he got charged. He knew he was not going to do well.

Oh, and he had multiple abortions arranged for her.

Yes, he impregnated Celeste at least twice. He also had instructed her (a barely-teen kid) to track her periods, despite most teenagers not being the least bit regular.

There was also evidence of Plan B, a drug designed to prevent pregnancy as an emergency contraception, being used (or pushed) by D4vd. At one point, she realized that he was just using her as a hookup.

That’s when things went very south.

She had gotten to the point where she was crying during sex — and he reacted callously.

via Rolling Stone

Whenever Celeste started to point out how icy he was or how used she felt, D4vd would shut it down. He would talk about them getting married in Italy, then it turned into him saying that he didn’t really hurt her — per the conversation above. Then he started calling her actions as done “selfishly.”

same Rolling Stone Article

Then when that didn’t work, he’d shut the conversation down entirely.

same Rolling Stone Article

Like many abuse victims, Celeste still yearned for D4vd’s connection. This is a thing that is often called trauma bonding. D4vd used it against her.

Jesus. What a predator.

Oh, and for a while, Celeste was actually trying to leave him. A lot of people believe that may have given him a push to end her life.

There were other victims.

via Reddit

She was far from the only girl to be victimized by this guy. What’s interesting is that she actually got fed up with his philandering.

That’s when she decided to go public with his information — a mistake that cost this sweet girl her life.

per court documents

That’s around the time that she got killed. He decided that she was better off silenced. Wild, considering that others were already trying to warn the world of his grooming, creepy behavior.

A bunch of illegal images and videos were also found on his tech.

This doesn’t surprise me at all, but David had a lot of X-rated, illegal photos of him and Celeste together. I mean, creeps are going to creep, I guess. But the bottom line is that the legal system should throw the book at him.

Along with the CSAM, David got linked to a lot of suspicious Amazon purchases — including a chainsaw, some body disposal stuff, and more. Oh, and his search history also shows him trying to remove the tattoo of her name off his finger.

This should be an open and shut case but…

Lawyers are going to lawyer. They are going to ask about why Celeste’s DNA evidence wasn’t perfectly preserved despite the fact that she was literally baking in the trunk of that Tesla. They are going to try to poke holes in every single part of her death’s investigation.

Truth be told, I think that the trial is mostly a formality at this point. The evidence is so high that there is damn near no way for him to reasonably squiggle out.

Well, at least we know his time in jail won’t be pleasant.

However there is something we’re overlooking: all the other people who let this happen.

per Google AI search

Yes, David Anthony Burke (aka D4vd) was the ringleader. Yes, his sex abuse of Celeste was the main reason it all went down the way it did. But, we’re not taking into account all the other people who failed this kid along the way, including:

Celeste’s parents. Yes. I will throw shade here. What the fuck did they think they were doing leaving a 13-year-old kid with a 18-year-old man? Jesus Rivera, Celeste’s dad, was caught lying to the press about knowing David.

Celeste’s teachers. If I remember correctly, at least one tried to sound the alarms. But unfortunately, his calls went unheeded.

David’s bodyguard. Excuse me, but how did that guy not think it’s weird to lift a young teen out of her parents’ home?! Did he not notice the kid looked crazy young?! Speaking of…

David’s Hollywood entourage. Apparently, most if not all the people close to him knew about Celeste. How much they knew is up for debate, but at least a couple admitted they knew she was underage. So why did they say nothing? Why weren’t more people raising the alarm bells? At least one, Neo, was suspected of being an accomplice for some time.

David’s mom. I understand the need to protect your kid but come on, dude. Your kid is a child killer. By multiple accounts, Mrs. Burke knew and actually had met Celeste!

At what point do we just kind of point out the obvious? This was not just one person who did it. Celeste was betrayed by every damn adult who came across her path.

We often see people wonder how horrible stuff could happen, typically to the sweetest of people. Well, here’s your answer: everyone else shuts up and nothing gets done to stop it.

It might be too late for Celeste, but it isn’t too late for the next kid.

If you see something, say something.