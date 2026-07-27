Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Ellen Zucker's avatar
Ellen Zucker
12h

Good news. His trial is going forward and he is being held without bail. The judge is female.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/27/arts/music/d4vd-celesete-rivas-hernandez-murder.html?unlocked_article_code=1.01A.Bcgo.8WCWMjnIWCXR&smid=url-share

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Alison's avatar
Alison
12h

Definitely her parents deserve to be fried, too!

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