Imagine, if you will the following scenario.

You’re 16. You go to a private school that’s basically invite-only. Your friends, Abbie* and Kayleigh*, are there, talking about who they want to marry. Both seem excited for it — and like others in your class, they already have an idea of who they want to marry.

People have chirped about you getting with Alex*, a blonde guy who’s been looking at you. Of course, you realize, deep down, that he might not be your husband. It’s not because he doesn’t like you. It’s not because you’re going to mature and date other guys, either.

It’s because you already are fairly aware that you’re expected to marry your cousin Jason*. He’s 25. And you’re expected to marry in a couple of months. So, you sigh, and you feel a little pang of sorrow over the life you could have had with Alex.

Of course, Alex is also your cousin. As well as your half-brother. You share a mom. But that’s okay, because, well, that’s just how things are supposed to be, right? It’s not ideal, but you deal. You have to keep sweet.

Fast forward two years.

You’re at home, giving birth to your first child. You’re 18. You’re scared. Your family and religion would not allow you to go to a hospital, even though you’ve been unable to shake the feeling that something isn’t right with your baby.

Alex is nowhere near you. He’s having fun with his other wife.

Birth is scary. The pain is excruciating. After a final scream and a tear, the gasp from your midwife says everything: something is horribly wrong. The baby is missing his ears. It’s not making any noise. You call an ambulance, which takes you and your newborn to the hospital.

The doctors take your baby. You go home, never to return. You don’t speak of the baby. If anyone asks, it was a stillborn. It wasn’t, but you say it was. You’re horrified but you can’t talk about it. You keep sweet.

Because you know no one will come to save you.

Welcome to the Kingston Clan, the “polygamous mafia” of Utah. It’s also known as “the Order” and the Davis County Cooperative Society (DCCS).