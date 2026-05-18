Man, we live in a weird-ass, fucked up timeline. Domestic terrorists got a billion-dollar slush fund for storming the White House on January 6th, but no one says a word about it. Quite the opposite.

The new government-approved boogeyman is the trans community. Donald Trump famously said, “We will find you and we will kill you,” in a recent conference. His main goals were ISIS and far leftist.

No, trans people didn’t storm the capital. In fact, trans people are far less likely to commit violent crimes than cisgendered people. Most of them just want to be able to live the lives they want to live without hurting anyone.

Trans ideology isn’t extremist except to those who adore fascism. We just want to live and let live. We want people to stop being obsessed with our genitalia. We want people to let us use the damn bathroom.

This is personal to me. I’m gender non-conforming nonbinary, and I consider myself trans. However I present female out of convenience and my porn work’s sake.

There is not a single trans person alive who has not dealt with harassment in their life.

I had doctors ignore my pleas for sterilization. I’ve had them ignore my pleas when I told them a vaginal birth would cause gender dysphoria. I’ve had doctors roll their eyes at me when I said I don’t want to be a girl.

Can you imagine what it’s like to have to constantly explain, beg, plead, and cajole those Nazis in white labcoats just to treat you the way you want to be treated? It happens to all women, but it happens to trans people an order of magnitude more frequently.

In fact, in certain states, trans people can’t even use the bathroom. Going in certain areas can even turn into an arrest. Why? Because of the boogeyman of transpeople being deviants—despite Republicans who push these laws being the ones who repeatedly get into legal trouble for being pedophiles.

Most of us, whether more “closeted” like myself or more open like my girlfriend, are tired. We’re just fucking tired. We just want to exist without having to answer questions.

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Recently, the first “detransitioning” center has opened up in Texas.

Texas was forced to open up a “detransition clinic” in their top hospital after a $10 million settlement with the DOJ. This is a massive waste of money because kids do not just randomly say they are trans, jump through a million hoops, beg parents for help, and deal with harassment just to “be cool.”

No, most of us knew we were trans way earlier than 18.

I knew I hated being a woman since I was five years old and wanted to show off how macho I was. I didn’t want to be a mom. I hated dolls. I wanted to swordfight and play with blow torches and make leather crafts. I also loved the idea of a “pretty boy” aesthetic for myself.

What I’m saying is that the clinic will not be patronized by parents who want the best for their kids—unless they are actively threatened with forced removal by the government. What they did was basically create a torture center for kids who are already far more vulnerable than people want to admit.

In recent years, this has been an ongoing issue with America.

America lauds itself on being the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” but we’re really not either. I don’t think this shitty country has ever truly been free. In recent years, it feel like the powers that be have been working double time to try to take away freedoms we barely even got.

No one is really free to be themselves if they don’t have freedom to choose what to do with their bodies. No one is really free if they don’t have support that allows them to exist as they see fit, provided they’re not hurting anyone.

Here’s what I mean.

Being trans hurts no one.

Being trans and taking a piss in a bathroom hurts no one.

Being childfree hurts no one.

Choosing sterilization hurts no one.

Being married to a gay person hurts no one.

Providing lifesaving care to women hurts no one.

Providing medical care to trans people hurts no one.

Kissing in public hurts no one.

Watching porn that was made ethically hurts no one, provided that you’re an adult who actually makes a point of learning media literacy.

Making porn consensually, safely, and ethically hurts no one.

Yet we have an uphill battle in doing all of these things. And if we’re attacked or harassed as a result of doing any of these things, guess what: the state will typically do nothing to save us.

Ironically, rapists are far more likely to walk away Scot-free from a charge than doctors are for offering lifesaving care. And yet, we’re supposed to believe that we’re “free?”

Why, because we theoretically can go to another state or another doctor to get our needs met? That’s not the reality for most Americans. Most Americans can’t afford a single visit to the doctor, let alone a major medical issue. And we’re supposed to go to dozens of doctors just to get our tubes tied or gender-affirming surgery?!

That isn’t freedom. That’s double standards.

Freedom isn’t just freedom to do something.

By that theory, North Korea is very free. Anyone could theoretically speak out against the state. However, “accidents would happen” and they would likely be killed. By that theory, Indian women are totally free. It’s just that doing certain things would get them gangraped.

True freedom happens when all of these things are true:

You are legally allowed to do something that hurts no one else when done responsibly. This can be transitioning, using certain substances, speaking out against the government, or doing porn.

You do not have to fear for your life or for litigation while doing it. In America, brownshirts will kill you and the government will look the other way. Or they will sue you into oblivion to silence you.

You feel like you have some kind of support to do that thing. Whether it’s divorcing a spouse or getting hired as a person of color, you want to know that you have some kind of support, community, and amenities available to you.

You have legal protections that are enforced allowing you to do those things. This is a thing for gay marriage. This is what the Civil Rights act and Title IX are for. They are legal protections.

We used to have some kind of legal protections that were still enforced. The GOP and Trump took those away.

For all the squawking we hear about protecting freedoms, I don’t hear much about what freedoms they want to protect.

So, where’s my girlfriend’s freedom to use a bathroom?

Where’s my freedom to get sterilized without worrying that a doctor will smirk, say no, tell me a “baby would fix you,” then usher me out the door with a $150 bill?

Where’s my daughter’s freedom to have two loving fathers?

Where were Charlie Kirk’s critics freedoms when some of them got fired or beaten for saying he was a shitty human being? What was that about free speech?

Why aren’t those freedoms important?

Oh yeah.

Because they don’t affect them…yet.

Freedom is not free. Freedom has to be exercised to be used. It has to be fought for. It has to be guarded from vultures that try to divide and conquer. It has to remain uncorrupted, because if we don’t stand with each other, we all lose.

Personally, I don’t know if America can ever be fixed after the damage done by the GOP, Russia, and Israel. And frankly, it will only be when the white working class man can no longer lie to himself about his role in this bullshit that it will even be possible for it to end.