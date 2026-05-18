Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
21h

You have one paragraph in this post that pretty much says it all:

America lauds itself on being the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” but we’re really not either. I don’t think this shitty country has ever truly been free. In recent years, it feel like the powers that be have been working double time to try to take away freedoms we barely even got.

Even your national anthem is nothing more than propaganda. Sadly.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rory Thorne's avatar
Rory Thorne
20h

As a non-binary trans woman who cohosts with you on a podcast… I say, we fight the hell back and never be forced back into silent darkness ever again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture