When I was in middle school, the Harry Potter series first started gaining popularity in America. I picked the book up and loved it. I felt like Harry was a kindred spirit to me: unliked, neglected, and wanting escape into a magical world.

Pottermania spread like wildfire for many reasons. The stories were admittedly great. The movies were action packed. I remember eating Jelly Belly jellybeans, pretending they were Bernie Bott’s Every-Flavor Jellybeans. (I lost my shit when those actually hit the market.)

At one point, she was considered to be one of the more progressive, left-leaning authors in the fantasy world. People loved her for that, especially when she outed Dumbledore as gay. At one point, I even began to wonder if the wizards were an allegory for LGBT people.

JK Rowling was also an inspiration for so many of us young writers, too. She started piss-poor, writing the story on napkins at a cafe. Then, after tons of rejections, she got a publication offer and became a billionaire. Wow!

Today, a lot of her fans hate her guts. I’m embarrassed to admit that I wanted to be her as a child. So, what happened?

JK Rowling started to lose fans when she said Dumbledore was actually gay.

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, gay rights was becoming a big thing. She “retrocannoned” Dumbledore as a gay man — despite there not being much evidence in the book.

For a lot of people, this felt like a quick way to just do performative support. They said so as well, and it became clear that Rowling did not feel good about that. She later doubled down by adding a love arc for him in Fantastic Beasts to prove her point.

I can’t prove this, but I think the fan reaction to Dumbledore was what really started pushing her towards the far right. That one retcon seemed to be the last time she’d remain controversial but still well-liked in left-leaning, pro-LGBT communities.

The big break was when she said that she came out as anti-trans.

The first inkling that showed her true colors was when she liked a tweet calling transgender women “men in dresses,” a move that her then-spokesperson said was an accident. Not everyone believed that excuse, and sadly, they were right.

Actually, I’m going to let the Wikipedia article on the topic explain this shit:

The more that people started talking to her about how exclusionary she was, the more Rowling doubled down. She started to discuss the “new trans activism” that upset her — which included basic rights such as being able to go to a person’s bathroom of choice.

When one term, “menstruating women” came out as a way to say cisgender, she called the term dehumanizing. She also accused trans activism of “eroding the female political class,” which is of course, horse shit.

She also then claimed that she was worried that girls were “transitioning to escape sexism,” which…uh…Wow. I am not even going to touch that with a 10-foot pole as a nonbinary AFAB.

The fallout was massive, and worse still, she never really hit the pause button to talk about how she should have looked into her own prejudices. Despite writing an entire series about standing up against fascism and standing up for the little guys, she refused to back down on her anti-trans rhetoric.

By 2019, JK Rowling had lost several contracts as a result of her trans hate. She also had returned an award as a result of her anti-trans comments.

As the fallout continued, her hate seemed to solidify — and so did many former fans’ hatred of her.

Since around 2020, Rowling openly called herself a TERF. This is short for Trans-Exclusive Radical Feminist. She also didn’t just say it. She did things that proved how much she hated trans people, including:

Creating a sexual assault crisis center that refuses to serve trans women. This was in response to a center in Edinburgh that welcomes trans women through its doors. It should be noted that trans women are more likely to be victims of violent assault than cis women.

Donating 70,000 GBP to For Women Scotland, which went to opposing trans health care. Real cool, Joanne. /s

Tweeting “Merry TERFmas.” Ugh. Cringe.

While she claimed to want trans women to live free of persecution, she clearly doesn’t want that. She actively backed the removal of rights and care from trans people, often hiding by her victimhood as a sex assault survivor.

Later post-Potter publications started to really cement her position as a controversial and hated author.

One story she wrote involved a serial killer who dressed in women’s clothing — a clear but thinly-veiled allusion to how she sees trans women. With that said, it’s still considered to be a topic of debate on whether or not it’s considered to be transphobic.

The more years passed, the more people began to approach her about her hate. The more people called her out, the more she dug down deep on her hatred — and she ended up finding allies in the worst places.

To make matters worse, she also seemed to rub the money she made on fiction that talked about protecting the vulnerable in the face of those who used to support her. That’s one surefire way to alienate fans.

In 2024, activists created a play called ‘TERF’ about her. Like with all activism, awareness is key. I’m proud of these folks. While the reviews were pretty tepid, the online blowback worked wonders in furthering her bad rep.

In recent years, even more stuff came out about the true JK Rowling.

via Instagram RoyaNewsEnglish

Like many billionaires, Rowling was allegedly indirectly named in the Epstein files. Epstein himself was also allegedly invited to one of the Potterverse debut plays, though he was apparently turned away at the door.

Still…it would make sense if she was named, considering this review she made on the shock-drama-horror book Lolita.

via X

We shouldn’t be surprised that she gave the glowing review, considering that one of her latest books gets very X-rated and involves topics like teen pregnancy, incest, pedophilia, and rape.

Per Yale News,

“Apparently, J. K. Rowling thinks a lot about sex. Genitalia, masturbation, pedophilia, incest, rape, teen pregnancy — these are all peccadillos that delight her fancy. Now, after decades of writing magical children’s stories, her pent-up prurience can finally break free; the reader is treated to such phrases as “pink labia pulled wide to show dark gaping slits” and “Lots of pushing to get in properly. It’s tighter than I thought.””

As an erotica writer, I understand that she has the right to write X-rated shit, but why the focus on super young women? It’s almost as if her trans hate is actually more about hiding what she, herself is into.

Apparently, this isn’t the only pedo-friendly work she’s done. She also had scenes in Fantastic Beasts that involved a grown man caressing and grooming a teenage boy. It was so blatant that multiple parents complained about the pedo-heavy content.

Of course, the pedophilic relationship portrayed was a gay one. Coincidence? Unlikely. Regardless, this definitely ruined the opinions of parents who might have still held out a candle in hopes of Rowling not being a creep.

Recently, Rowling reached a new low that may turn her into a pariah *and* a jailbird.

via X

Social media is lighting up as accusations arise of Rowling taking non-consensual upskirt photos of a trans woman and posting them online. In what can only be called a moment of batshit stupidity, Rowling admitted to doing it.

Then, the self-proclaimed “Protector of Women and Children” replied that the trans woman deserved it based on the clothes she was wearing at the time. This is literally the excuse that rapists give about their victims: teasing with clothing.

No, upskirt photos are a form of sexual assault — and no one “asks” via wardrobe. JK Rowling sexually assaulted an innocent woman, just because that woman was transgender.

What a creep. Even if you are a TERF and a SWERF, if you’re a feminist in any sense of the word, you’re against sexual assault. I don’t doubt that she might end up losing some TERF fans in this fiasco.

It’s tragic to see a beloved writer become so hated, all because of her own behavior.

JK Rowling once was the type of woman who had everyone adore her. Young writers wanted to be her. Young magic lovers wanted to be in her stories. And yet, she managed to squander all that fame.

She managed to become a pariah in the fantasy community, to the point that the only people she is okay being around are Nazi allies like Posie Parker. Her own movie’s stars, Dan Radcliffe and Emma Watson, turned their backs to her because of her hate.

It takes a lot to manage to burn that many bridges with people, especially when you’re a literal billionaire. That’s like, heavy cunt behavior. And creep behavior.

While I often say that there’s always room for redemption, Rowling’s reputation might actually be beyond redemption. And frankly? I’m glad she was outed for the hateful bitch she is.