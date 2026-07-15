Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration
20h

Some white people will do ANYTHING to avoid learning something about someone different than them.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
8h

Brava Ossiana! Great writing ✍🏻 and an overall excellent takedown.

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