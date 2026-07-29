Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
10h

I don't understand why so many people are afraid of teaching young men that women are their equals. Even today, so many seem to be brought up on the notion that women are lesser, a byproduct of rigid gender roles. As men, we need to uplift our sisters whenever possible. Even today, I tell people I have no time for them if their ideology is in any way involved with the idea that women are lesser. We should have zero tolerance for that attitude.

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CG Karas's avatar
CG Karas
7h

David Wilson and I were born on the same day. Dogged Taurians.

I have noticed the trend also

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