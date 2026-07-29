A while back, I predicted that we would see a rise in men killing their entire families. It was mostly taken as a simple article or a simple prediction. I honestly don’t think it was taken seriously.

Recently, though, that grim prediction seems to be coming way too true. Look at recent headlines:

A man shot his wife and six kids dead, set fire to his house, then shot himself. This happened in Michigan just this week, with people calling it an “unspeakable tragedy.”

5 months ago another man shot his wife and two of his kids during a hockey game. I don’t get this crap. I don’t think it was about the game…

This guy strangled his pregnant wife to death because she wouldn’t become a “trad wife” for him. This is not just a US matter anymore it seems. Oh wait. It happened in Texas, because of course, it did.

Another Texan man had killed his wife and kids. This dude had it all and he just decided to ruin everything.

Maybe it’s confirmation bias, but it really does feel like family annihilations are becoming more common as days pass. As this becomes more common I feel like we need to have reasons as to why this happens.

Psst…you should totally subscribe to get more economics, criminology, and sex-related stuff. I’m good at it.

Truth be told, it almost always is a mix of abusive mentality and finances.

“There was definitely a performative nature of the violence they would use…They wanted to be seen to have done this,…they would often leave notes, they would often talk to people, and say that they were going to do this.” The worst example of this that he came across in his research “was a man who drove his car into a river — his two children were in the back and one child was phoning his mother [to tell her] what was happening.” — The Independent, David Wilson

I looked into it and around 91 percent of all familicide cases are perpetrated by men, which means that men are statistically the problem here. A college professor who studied this crime noted several things that stood out to her:

Many of the killings were performative in nature. In other words, the killer wanted everyone to see that they wiped out their own children and wives. They wanted it to hurt.

The killers were often wealthy, highly regarded individuals who held down prestigious jobs. This falls in line with the millionaire chef who killed his family out in Texas. Then again, being able to raise kids in this economy at all seems to be a status symbol.

Killers often see family as an extension of success, and they take success seriously. There’s a lot of “succeed at all costs” vibes here, which is a classic mentality of narcissists.

Many of the killers also admitted to feeling like it was a way to escape consequences. This might explain why men kill their families when the wife finally decides to leave. They can’t handle the idea of being taken to task, so to speak.

Professor Wilson also noted that a lot of these men believed that their losses were the fault of their wives. If you’ve ever heard a man go, “I would be ten times better off if it wasn’t for you,” that’s the vibe that a lot of these annihilators give. Rather than leave or ask the wife to leave, they off them.

Almost all studies show that these crimes are done for a need for control. The more their lives spiral out, the more likely it is that a man will kill his family.

So what does this have to do with manosphere influencers like Andrew Tate?

It has the same thing to do with the reason why Donald Trump got elected: insecurity. Manosphere grifters and influencers literally profit off men’s insecurities.

It’s no secret that most of these “masculinity influencers” promote hateful rhetoric about women. It’s also no secret that they tend to promote extremely rigid ideas of what a man “should” be, which often leads to unrealistic expectations of how to be a man.

Unsurprisingly, this makes the most vulnerable men beat themselves up over not fitting the mold. It’s gotten to the point that major healthcare providers have started to work on ways to help de-escalate toxic influences from the manosphere as part of mental health care plans.

What most people don’t realize is that manosphere-style insecurity stoking is a little unique in how it makes people act:

It encourages men to be controlling. Andrew Tate and his ilk literally give young men praise for acting like traffickers. How do I know? Oh, I survived trafficking and a lot of those behaviors were exactly how that man kept us in line.

The manosphere teaches men to treat women as property — which is precisely how annihilators see their families. They view this all as controlling property, not unlike a pet dog. In many cases, manosphere users tend to view women and sex sessions as validation tokens.

These influencers have a full-blown “sales funnel” on making men feel like they are never going to be worthy of love. This is how “red pilled” men turn “black pilled.” They view it as a game of it being over before it began. Guess who ends up getting blamed for that feeling? Women who reject them — even if the rejection is in their head.

Manosphere content encourages men to blame women for failures on their end. Ever notice how it never seems to be the man’s fault when he kills his wife? Or how men who annihilate their families seem to be whitewashed by the news as “good family men” after their murder-suicides? We often hear he “just snapped…”

Having almost ended up in what was the female version of the manosphere (FDS), I can tell you that it really does a number on your psyche. Even if you go in being protective of the opposite sex, you do eventually learn to hate them and view them as animals.

Now here’s the interesting thing about the political side of the manosphere and how it plays a role…

By now, it’s become clear that the manosphere influencer world also has a political edge. Women’s rights is a political matter and the manosphere tends to pander to men who are against it.

That’s why you never see them backing Democrat or left-leaning politicians. That’s why those rancid podcasters also platform right-wing extremists. In many cases, there seems to be payola involved behind the scenes.

Trump got elected primarily because of manosphere influencers ruining men, playing on his insecurities and more. While stripping women of rights was the sales ticket, it’s become abundantly clear that stripping working men of safety nets and rights was shoved in there with it.

Or, in a blunt way of putting it, I noticed that a lot of right-wing jackasses don’t like Trump’s tariffs and how they ruined the job market. (It’s no longer fun when it hits your wallet, eh?)

Criminology studies show that men are more likely to kill their families when they are under financial duress or after a job loss. This means that the shitty economic choices the manosphere-backed GOP made act like a match on a gasoline pile for many of these families.

Would avoiding a job loss have kept some families from death? Maybe. Maybe not. We don’t know enough to get a fully certain answer to this, but I think it’s clear enough that the GOP’s behavior helped ignite at least one or two powder kegs.

So not only did manosphere rhetoric cause a lot of these guys’ behaviors to get positive reinforcement, but they also helped usher in politicians who made policies that pushed these men to kill.

But wait, isn’t it the guy’s fault?

A lot of people might say that placing blame on the GOP and the manosphere is a cop-out that helps these abusers avoid accountability, but it’s not. At the end of the day, these guys still decided to murder their families.

What I *am* saying, though, is that the conditions that surround a person can increase or decrease their likelihood of doing heinous acts. The manosphere and the GOP both have a hand to play in this, whether they want to admit it or not.

Think about it: criminologists noted that serial killers often have specific childhood traumas and behaviors that have been linked to their propensity to kill.

Even so, at the end of the day, these guys didn’t have to annihilate their own families. That is still on them. But let’s not forget: there are other people who have these women and children’s blood on their hands and they need to be held accountable too.