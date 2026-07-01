Recently, my friend had to book an Airbnb for a photoshoot. The shoot didn’t pan out, so I ended up coming over and we hung out. It was a beautiful place in the most surprising of cities.

I nicknamed it the “Secret Mansion,” though it was in an apartment building. It looked like a Hollywood mansion but was located in a building exterior that looked rough around the edges. But, I digress.

Lately, I noticed something a bit unusual about my shoot trends as well as the trends I’ve seen in travel. Not too long ago, AirBNB was the go-to for travel. Nowadays, almost everyone agrees that it’s better to go back to booking hotel rooms.

What gives?

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