Photo by John on Unsplash

In recent days, a major scandal has broken out surrounding porn site Motherless and an “online rape academy” that taught men how to drug and rape women. This was not a minor circuit. This was a full-blown operation that garnered millions of views and had thousands of “students” in it.

The actual details get more disturbing. Inside the chats were…

Men wondering whether or not the drugs they’d give their wives (or even children) would kill them. The answer was to “up the dose slowly,” in these respects.

Men recording their assaults and sharing them with others. Many would trade these videos as if they were baseball cards. Women had no idea. Some men would even pay other men to watch them carry out these rapes.

People selling drugs known for acting as “knockouts” to men looking to rape women. Yes, these drugs were being sold online. No, the women had no idea what their “loved ones” were doing to them.

Men discussing their fantasies about this to other men. I mean, I’m all for consensual intox play. I’ve done it myself and usually prefer it when I am sleepy but horny and want my partner to get off.

People telling men how to cover up their crimes. I can’t imagine the sense of betrayal their families felt when reading those messages.

Over 63 million views were attributed to the “Rape Academy” hosted on Motherless. It’s gotten so bad, the actual platform has banned the search term “sleep.”

It’s become one of the largest online scandals of its case. And more importantly — I honestly think this expose might have changed the trajectory of millions of women around the world.

I don’t think we fully appreciate the fall from grace men have been experiencing.

Men’s PR couldn’t be worse if it tried. I remember what life was like in the 2000s. I sat in a doctor’s chair with STD tests after I was rufied. I’d woken up in a small pool of my own blood. When I stood up, a razor fell out from between my legs.

So, I got up, got on the train, went to school high as a kite, then went to seek help. I went to the STD clinic to find out if I had anything. The nurse across from me was glaring at me, saying, “Why did you drink that?”

She made it clear that I was “asking for it” by being a dancer at a club. She wrote “raped” in red ink on my file, gave me another nasty look, and a doctor spoke to me. Neither offered to make a police report over what happened.

That was how life was. Men could do no wrong. If a woman got raped, it would somehow turn into a whole spiel about what she could have done to prevent it. The rapist was just given a “tut-tut,” but would go on with his life unbothered.

By the 2010s, #MeToo happened and people started holding rapists accountable. By 2016, more and more horrific behavior from men started to bubble to the surface. By 2020, newspapers started to write about women’s dating burnout and trauma from bad dates.

In the past, men had always painted themselves to be providers and protectors. They always painted themselves up to be these leaders of the family. Today, that paint has peeled and women are no longer willing to take the gambit on going out with a man who could end their lives.

Whether it was hate rhetoric from Andrew Tate, stories of Epstein trafficking kids, or the things that happened behind closed doors didn’t matter. What mattered was that it became clear that men were not the protectors they painted themselves to be.

It’s 2026 now.

There have been so many scandals about male influencers, manosphere dating guides, widespread rape acceptance, and misogynistic politicians that I’ve lost count. And most women are aware because they’ve lived it: through awful dates, through being blamed for “giving a guy a chance,” and through realizing they’re playing a game they can’t win.

While every scandal seems to have affected women, the “Rape School” seems to have been a breaking point.

A friend of mine had told me that the story made her realize she no longer trusts men at all. She said, “You know, that made me realize that the men in my life are all strangers. Even if I was married for 20 years, I don’t know that man. I can never assume that he won’t do something like that to me.”

This is an attitude that may seem extreme at first glance, but is it? Is it really? Many of the victims of this Rape School would have trusted these men with their lives. Some were married for decades. And yet…here we are.

There’s something absolutely visceral about reading about the betrayal these women experienced. It shouldn’t be so familiar, yet it is. Almost every woman I know has experienced betrayal and trauma related to a man.

After a certain point, almost every woman I know has thrown her hands in the air and asked whether or not it’s even worth consorting with men at all. As the days pass, more and more women are choosing to trust no men — simply because the “safe” men seem to be content with proving that they aren’t as safe as they appear.

Men are reacting to the Rape School story in the worst way possible.

How are so many of them reacting? By treating it like a PR gaffe and acting exactly the way that the predators in that story reacted when their wives began to feel something amiss.

So far, I’ve seen men…

Try to minimize how many views the group got. Why aren’t they angry that thousands of men were involved? Oh right. Because they would do it too.

Try to correct women on the terms they used for this. I’ve also seen some men squeal about “misandry.” Jeez, they really can’t even bother to try to act like they care about women, can they?

Ask for women to remember #notallmen or ask for praise for standing up for them. Fucking really? Y’all need a damn cookie for being a decent person? And as for #notallmen, well…a hit dog hollers. Not all men, but definitely the ones who need to correct women.

Harass women who brought it up. Because really, they think intimidating women into submission will work.

Basically, they’re proving exactly why women are no longer interested in them. They’re proving women right. Men hate women. They hate them so much, they only see them as objects to produce more men.

And you know what? The way they treat this as an attack on male reputation says it all. The mask dropped beyond the point of being able to return from it within our lifetimes.