Christopher
9hEdited

This is a GREAT article. Recentlly, I have been increasingly switching from online documents to books/magazines. Weird thing is that I had not NOTICED my change in habits until I read this article!!!

The trouble with “online” is that you skim-read. So retention isn’t there. Whereas, with a book , a physical bookmark tracks your progress. But the other part is it is tactical—and we are physical beings, so that matters.

But here’s the other thing— physical books do not disappear. I have some books that I can no longer buy in a bookstore. And as far as I can tell, they don’t exist online. In other words, books are a repository of the history of information, and when you lose history, bad things happen.

They say that those who do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. When everything becomes digital, history becomes malleable. That is an extremely dangerous thing.

Enjoyable and thought-provoking article — thanks!

Bryan Foreman
9h

I am with you on the billionaires. Except for one thing that made such a monumental difference. Starlink. I live where single cellular service has us because there is no new landline service available. They have deprioritized the service quality and there are no other options. Verizon owns the infrastructure.

Those satellite providers that used to run ads showing how much life improved being able to stay connected, thats just bunk unless you think 1.5MB service is good. I get over anywhere from 25-180MB download depending on time of day.

I am squarely pro busting monopolies. We are surrounded by that. It goes mostly unnoticed because most people live in larger towns where there are choices. Medical/Pharmaceutical/retail all need to be examined and splintered. It's beyond cooperative partnserships and into outright control of access.

It would be great if print made a comeback. But without busting some of the grifters, nothing changes. They control the vertical and the horizontal and you cant adjust your dial.

