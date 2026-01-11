Ossiana Tepfenhart

The longer this goes on, the more my retired psychologist mind wants to forclose on the theory that these people are the same ones in school that never managed to be accepted.

They are taking their failure out on the rest of us.

I spent about a decade deeply entrenched in the alternative medicine community, initially in acupuncture school and then as a licensed acupuncturist.

This was roughly 2008 to 2018 and I saw when the movement flipped from being predominantly left coded to being full MAGA, and it directly relates to the rise of MAHA which I think are related to the point you’re making.

For a lot of people, they were against anyone they perceived as in authority, and when the democrats took over from 2008-2016, they became the man.

The anti-vax movement was strong in the community, and anything related to big pharma was seen as essentially the devil.

There was a burn it all down, distrust anyone with letters after there name ethos in the community and Trump was able to capture those folk hook, line, and sinker.

The moment I knew the levy broke was when the cute hippy girl who sold home made Kombucha went from supporting Bernie to going full MAGA.

It also helped that virtually the entire community ran their own businesses, and experienced the state bureaucracy more then maby people who have jobs.

Counter cultures appeal to people who don’t feel like they belong, and the message “burn it all down” will resonate strongly with many of the same people drawn to countercultures.

Thank you for your thoughtful article

