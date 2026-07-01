Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Yanni Hamburger's avatar
Yanni Hamburger
4h

I also notice the time period that MANY of these acts were huge. 80's and 90's.

Many MAGAs have weaponized nostalgia (mostly because most of them peaked in high school), and I don't think that should be discounted.

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3 replies by Ossiana Tepfenhart and others
Nopenopenopetynope's avatar
Nopenopenopetynope
3h

Goddammit, 50. Now you must go the way of Snoop. Not gangsta at all- fucking poser.

Excuse me while I go binge Eminem and weep into my pillow.

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