So, did anyone else hear about how 50 Cent is playing a special gala for Donald Trump Jr.? Yep. He’s playing alongside other names such as Busta Rhymes, all for MAGA criminals.

Back in 2024, 50 had refused to play for MAGA. In 2019, he also famously mentioned that he turned down an invite, saying “He offered me a half-million just to come! I didn’t think that was a good move at that point. You find out that every dollar is not a good dollar, and how do you repair the damage that that does?”

So, now he’s being paid like $3 million to play a party and he decided to take it. (Really gangsta of you, 50…Dumbass.) But, if you’re like me, you’ve been noticing what’s been going on with the GOP’s musical act bookings.

If you’re like me and have worked around nightlife promoters, you likely notice several issues.

Yes, all these people are famous. No, this is not a good booking lineup. It’s bizarre by any means of the word and pretty telltale of what’s going on.

First off, these are all different genres, many of which are polar opposites in almost every way.

Promoters don’t do this for good reason; it ruins the party flow. This is the equivalent of booking Britney Spears and Cannibal Corpse at the same time.

There are no major groups of people who want to listen to both Kid Rock and the Mormon Praise Choir in one go. It’s awkward. Meanwhile, with Biden’s inauguration. Look at Trump’s lineup acts below to get an idea of what I mean.

I asked AI who played the inaugurations

Did you ever notice how many GOP events have musical guests and celebrity appearances that make no sense? This is especially when you contrast Democrat events, which often have themes or feature artists from specific backgrounds pertinent to the event.

For example, the GOP announced that the Village People, Green Day, and Kid Rock would all star in MAGA events(I think it was inauguration and a couple of others?) Think about how weird it is:

The Village People were gay icons. I know, it took me a while to figure it out, but they are gay. My gaydar is broken despite being gay. Trump is anti-gay and anti-trans. The Village People did play the event, despite being literal gay icons and having an original member object.

Green Day was tapped to play, but refused. They straight up refused because they’re actually punk rock. Good on them.

Thnen there was Kid Rock. Kid Rock is a has-been, but he did rap-rock with a little country. It’s really weird to see his name right next to a praise choir considering that he wrote lyrics like, “I can smell a pimp from a mile away!”

They then added Nelly, who is also allegedly gay. Nelly does rap.

Bret Michaels, who was an 80s hair metal icon, was tapped to play the Freedom 250 tour. He refused because he’s a good person.

There was a very heavy country lean to both inaugurations. Because country has been hijacked by MAGA, duh.

Yet, if they had stuck to an all-country lineup, it would have been wiser. It would have given a better theme to the events. Don’t get what I mean? Look at the contrast between Trump’s lineups and Biden’s lineups.

Biden’s lineup

Biden, for example, leaned on a more diverse and recent pop culture “Chex Mix” of performers. These make sense together because they are all people you would hear on a Top 40 radio station.

The performers who are tapped often don’t know until it’s announced.

This has happened multiple times. The White House will announce that a band is playing, only to have to make public statements that they never agreed to play. This is something they have to do after their fans ask what the fuck is going on.

The “Freedom 250” concert series was just canceled because almost all the recording artists pulled out. They all said the same thing: they were misled about where they were playing and were told it would be a “politically neutral concert.” Once they found out, they refused.

The target demographics don’t always make sense.

Recently, Don Jr’s event list started to book a lot more rappers. This is weird, considering that Trumpism is a low-key white nationalist movement. So why is the GOP pursuing a music genre that was created to raise a mean finger in the air at racist assholes like them?

There are also two reasons as to why the lineups look so strange.

First, let’s start with the most obvious reason. They are struggling to find talent willing to actually perform on behalf of the Orange Potato. A lot of artists openly have stated that they will never, ever play for him.

Trump is a brand killer.

Why? Because fascism is anti-cool. There’s nothing edgy about being a Nazi. People boycott artists associated with Trump. Remember what happened to Sydney Sweeney? She went from America’s Sweetheart to Fascist Bitch.

You can’t “stick it to the man” when you are literally “the man.”

They are desperate for cool points.

The GOP couldn’t figure out what’s cool or edgy if their senators were sticking their dicks in it. (They’re not, but still.) So they get the biggest names they can actually get to work with them.

This is like getting a club run by a person who uses it as an ego trip. Anyone who has even 1,000 followers could get a booking. That doesn’t mean they want to get booked by that company.

Now, let’s talk about why Trump and his cronies have been so hardcore about spending tons of money to hire rappers.

The recent GOP obsession with rap is a little different. It’s not because the GOP likes rappers or black culture. It’s also not because they’re entirely trying to look cool using street cred, either.

Much of it deals with doing power moves. They’re “buying out” rappers to perform at these events by offering them crazy amounts of money. It’s their way of saying, “Dance for me! You’re my toy! Show that you’ll give your values up for me!”

In a lot of ways, this is more insidious than just regular desperation for “cool points” that come with celebrity endorsement. It’s a subtle way of breaking the hope of minority kids who looked up to those rappers as symbols of rebellion.

If you’re reading this as a music artist, remember this.

The Trumpist movement will come and go. How you react to their money being waved in your face is forever. People will remember. Period.