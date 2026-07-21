Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
6h

I dunno. If I ever got fired for "leftist politics", then I wouldn't want to work there anyway, and I'd take everything with me that wasn't nailed down.

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Kaleberg's avatar
Kaleberg
7h

This sounds like a variation of the old "help me up to my hotel room" where a photographer, the hotel house detective and often a reporter from a local paper are waiting to break in a few minutes later. It was a cliche in the first half of the 20th century, and it seemed to have vanished in the latter half. It appeared in countless novels and movies. Like the measles, it seems to be making a comeback. Of course, no one reads or watches old media nowadays.

One big difference is that Republicans will vote for Republicans even if they are caught in the most horrifying practices while Democrats still have a sense of right and wrong. As the Republicans often point out, this makes them weak.

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