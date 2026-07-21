Imagine the following scenario: you’re a single guy who works a federal or state job out near DC. You meet a gorgeous girl on Hinge, and hit it off. You go on a date, she asks about your politics, and you tell her the truth.

You get a call the next day from your boss. You’ve been fired because they found out that the “date” you went on was a honeypot scheme. She recorded everything, twisted it, and made sure that you had articles smearing your name.

She’s a “citizen journalist” and she’s looking to oust people in positions of power. That unfortunately included you. You look online. Lawyers won’t take your case because of some stupid loopholes. You’re worried about getting hired elsewhere.

You’re terrified.

And yet you find out you’re not alone. Over the course of the past couple of months, dozens of people have fallen for the same shtick. It sounds like something out of a spy movie, but it’s not. It’s actually part of a coordinated effort to remove left-wing people from federal positions.

Before you ask, let me assure you it’s true.

I first got put onto this story from a Reddit post that seemed out of the ordinary called “a first date lost me my job.” I’ll copy and paste and link it below.

Take a look. That’s horrifying.

Later on, as I did more digging, I found out he wasn’t alone. Multiple federal workers got together to sue James O’Keefe for doing the same thing to them. Literally, using dates as a way to make leftists’ lives hell.

People started to threaten the workers who got ensnared, often going so far as to threaten their physical safety. Often the remarks they had were fairly innocuous, such as saying they didn’t approve of a person in office.

The goal, according to investigators at NPR, is simple: to remove the people pumping the brakes on Trump’s policies. And no, they don’t care whose lives they ruin.

I’ll be honest. Dating is rough, but I never thought it’d get this bad.

As a dating and political writer, I hear a lot of nightmare stories from men and women alike. Women often worry about violence or rape or getting used by their dates. With men, this might be the first time they have to watch their livelihoods just because they want to get laid.

Dating in America has turned into a minefield — one where every ounce of trust is a major leap of faith. And frankly, I’m sick and tired of seeing all genders getting hurt because they got betrayed by someone who was supposed to care about them.

This type of “dating” is far from a unique attack concept.

In the espionage world, this is known as “honeypotting,” and it’s been used for as long as you could imagine. Men are usually (but not always) the target because they tend to say everything under the sun when they are interested in a woman.

Honeypots are paid actors who are meant to go out on dates with targets. Their goal is to get as much damning information out of them as possible, or worse, get evidence of a crime.

Whatever they record is used as blackmail or as a way to get the person blacklisted from jobs, titles, and social circles. Jeffrey Epstein was a notorious honeypotter who had dirt on basically all of the elite because of his sex trafficking ring.

If he asked a person to jump, they wouldn’t think twice. They’re just ask, “How high?” because they knew that he would (possibly literally) bury them if he wanted to.

The US government is aware of honeypot situations. That’s why they banned government workers from finding love abroad in certain countries. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas is the one who is most famous for doing this to federal workers.

If you’re left-wing and single, you need to protect yourself.

I’ll say it a million times: dating apps are terrifying and it’s often best to avoid trusting the people on them. I’m at the point where I’m praising my deities that I have friends I know well as well as a girlfriend who I deeply trust.

I’ve tried to go on apps in recent months, but the truth is that I just am too nervous to actually go on those dates. Theoretically, it should be fine. In practice, I keep asking who these people really are and why they are using an app to find someone.

So, I find that an ounce of protection is the best option here. Here’s what I’d suggest:

If you feel something odd, walk off the date. Your safety is #1.

While it is normal for women to want to know a man’s politics, it is NOT normal for women to repeatedly steer the conversation to politics. Yes, women want to know you are left-leaning. There are subtle cues that let women figure it out — such as having books of feminist literature or volunteering for Planned Parenthood. If you notice that she seems way too interested in specifics, such as your opinion on a specific person or keeps pushing you to say more extreme stuff, stop the conversation and don’t be afraid to walk out.

Watch for cellphones and camera glasses. The honeypot in at least one whipped out her camera and pointed it at him subtly while asking him what he thought of her. If you notice her phone pointed at her, ask her why she’s doing that. A honeypot will usually stumble.

Have the date in crowded, noisy areas. It’s hard to record you that way. Do not discuss politics in the car.

If something seems like a mismatch, it probably is. If a 20-year old is actively pursuing a 40-year old, it might be a honeypot. Of course, looks mismatching happens, but that’s the exception, not the rule.

Check the phone number or ask for ID. I’ve gotten to the point where, if I have not met the person in person, I won’t trust their phone number unless I see their name pop up when they call me. I know Google Voice is often used for dates, but after a certain point, there is something weird about it. If you are a federal employee, you might want to surreptiously get an eyeful of their actual ID. If they were truthful with you about who they were, they won’t have a problem showing proof of it. Honeypots will likely balk, because it’ll blow their cover.

Know your rights. If you are a union member, talk to your union leader ASAP. Do not resign. Do not sign papers.

If you are very concerned about having things leak, force her to sign an NDA. If she won’t sign, she likely would weaponize whatever you say against you. This is the same reason adult entertainers sign NDAs when they get asked to go on dates with celebrities.

Don’t answer any deeply probing questions, just laugh it off. That’s a big one I would suggest. Make it so that getting information out of you is hard to the point of frustrating. If it gets to the point where she tries to corner you, end the date or say, “I’m a federal employee or state employee. I have no opinion on the matter. Enough said.”

If you realize that you may have gone on a date with a honeypot, report her profile and warn others privately. At this point, these people are not going to stop until they absolutely take over America. You have to watch your back and help others watch out.

As fucked as it is, you may also want to reconsider any dates that are in a single-party consent state unless you absolutely trust that person. I’m actually at this point now.

I would also ask for a photo around the start of the date. That way, you can actually have proof that the woman who did this is the woman who did this.

What are your options?

This is an amazing approach.

Obviously, I am not a lawyer, but I would say what I would do in this situation. I would not roll over. And more importantly, I would make a point of refusing to take it lying down. It’s best to consult lawyers to find out what you can do.

But anyway, I’d digress.

First off, I would deny saying anything — especially if they altered what you said. And then I’d head to an employment lawyer and well as a libel lawyer. While there have been cases that took precedent before, this is a matter that honestly should head to the Supreme Court.

This is not a Freedom of the Press matter. It’s a Freedom of Speech matter. The US government is not allowed to penalize you over what you say as long as it’s not hate speech. That is doubly true if this is said in private.

Oh, and I’d be contacting the union I’m in — if I’m in one.

Since this is a form of doxxing and blackmail, I also would make a point of showing the identity of the paid actor who did this as long as a lawyer cleared it with m. Show your receipts. Offer to go to the press or state your own side. At the very least, it will likely stop that honeypot from doing it again.