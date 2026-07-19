Fun fact: I love hanging out in love hotels. They’re great for photoshoots and video shoots. They’re also great for romantic nights out on a budget. I love the fact that they all seem to have nifty, ritzy jacuzzis. I love seeing their vibrating beds — if they have them.

Some, such as the one I remember up in Kew Gardens, have funky themes. (My friend and I had to split a room that had an Egyptian theme. Neat.) Others will let you bathe in a hedonistic champagne glass.

Yes, I love them.

If I could, I’d turn my bedroom into a love hotel-style vibe complete with a whirlpool. However, my budget would not likely do make that possible. Yet, without fail, I find out that I’m usually the only one in my non-SW, non-raver cadre to have gone to them.

Lately, I’ve been wondering about this. What’s the deal with love hotels? And what’s the whole history behind them — and why are they vanishing? Here’s a deep dive.