Jan 12

Ossiana,

I wish it were that simple. (And I agree that it should be.)

I've often asked a question, usually online, and whenever possible, of a more conservative audience:

Can you name any legislation...

1. Either sponsored or supported by the GOP

2. Designed to benefit working-class, middle income Americans

3. Anytime in the past 75 YEARS?

I'm only aware of two correct answers, and neither are particularly mainstream. The problem is that the right has zero concern. As I've said far too often, "MAGA hates the things they hate more than they love the things they love." Meaning, punishments upon those they hate matter more than almost anything else, and even their child's protection from easily preventable childhood diseases simply isn't reason enough to stop their support of hate.

In fact, one of Mom's hospice staff was full MAGA, but was able to cry over my Mom, and about things I'd tell her about my childhood. (Literal tears!) But she was still 100% MAGA, 100% Trump, and said she didn't care that she was repeatedly betrayed by the Trump administration, as long as immigrants are crossing "our" border.

Jan 12

I think that the Democrats have a bigger problem. They are not listening to the concerns of the every day people, like the outrageous cost of health care, prices of rent and groceries going through the roof, not being able to to get a decent education for your children, not be able to have safe and effective law and order in certain places where crime is out of control ect. I am sorry most people do not care about immigration one way or the other, unless you are undocumented. Police brutality is bad but most people have nothing to do with the police unless maybe they get a traffic ticket. Most people are just trying to live their lives the best they can and BOTH PARTIES are ignoring the every day issues that people care most about.

