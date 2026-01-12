With the recent murder of Renee Good firing up the news sphere, one would think that Democrats would be able to clinch votes left and right. I mean, the differences are pretty obvious: one party is borderline declaring open season on everyone, the other wanted healthcare for all.

Despite all the evidence showing that Democrats are less poisonous to the average American, I’ve been watching Dems fail when it comes to their messages. It’s almost as if they are trying to lose.

The best example of this is Chuck Schumer.

Ugh, I hate this dude. Chuck Schumer is the perfect example of a corporate Democrat. He is not even trying to pretend to serve the people. He says he’s a left-leaning guy, but for some reason, he’s openly rejecting his own constituents’ call to abolish ICE.

This is far from the only time he’s refused to listen to his own voters. He refused to back Mamdani, now New York City’s beloved mayor. He refused to join fellow Democrats in ICE spending cuts, and he potentially might have orchestrated the government shutdown’s deal behind closed doors.

Schumer is the type of bad guy who wants to go down in history as a “good guy,” even though he sides with Nazis on the biggest issues. He’s shut down the idea of Medicare for All, he’s also tried to gag Democrats who criticized the shutdown deal he made…Oh, and he also seems to be unwilling to criticize the invasion of Venezuela.

Many of the stops, checks, and balances our government had in place won’t work because of him. He’s squashing Democrats’ ability to get shit done, simply because he wants more money out of this.

But, it’s not just Chuck Schumer.

We’ve also gotten people like Fetterman and Jeffries who do the exact same thing: Democrats in Name Only. When it comes to stopping Trump’s dictatorship rollout, they’re as limp-wristed as they can come. If it comes to other matters that don’t actively change our government, though, they’re tigers.

I don’t think I’m alone when I say that we don’t want these fuckers in our government offices. Most of us do not want anyone even remotely like Schumer in power. We want him primaried and replaced with a progressive who’s aware that trying to meet Nazis halfway will never work.

Schumer, though, is a symptom of a bigger problem.

We the people are fed up with not having politicians that represent us accurately. Politicians have become tyrants. In the Democratic party, our representatives are guilty of a lot of bullshit that shouldn’t be happening, including…

Bending The Knee

We did not vote for Democrats just so they can collude with Republicans on the systematic dismantling of our country. The worst part is that we see people we voted in swear they’re progressive, only to see them vote right-wing every time.

Actually no. The real worst part is that the people have no way to forcibly primary someone who gets voted in on one platform then completely ignores that platform. Fucking traitors!

Tone Policing

Did you recently see that note from a Democrat hopeful tell his constituents to stop saying “fuck” because “it’s tacky?” Oh man, that did not go on well. Fuck him for saying that. And fuck articles like these that call us “potty mouths” as if we’re toddlers.

Right now, our country is falling apart because of corruption. People are dying in concentration camps. Innocent people are being murdered at the hands of ICE. And they’re upset because we dropped an f-bomb over this?

Horseshit.

Civility and manners go out the window when our politicians are gleefully watching people they are supposed to protect get murdered. Yet, we still see congresspeople admonish us over calling Nazis “weird.”

People are getting killed and losing their homes. But yeah, Dems, go on about how it was “mean” to call GOP members “weird.”

Refusing Town Halls

GOP politicians have stopped holding town halls ages ago. Now, Democratic politicians are doing the same. It’s almost as if they know we’re tired of their shit and would yell at them if we had the chance.

Skipping town halls are the sign that politicians now think their constituents, the actual voters, are beneath them.

Arguing Among Each Other

Here’s the biggest issue: Democrats can’t actually get each other to agree on damn near anything. Then, they keep arguing while the GOP goes in lockstep with whatever Cheeto-in-Chief says.

The votes always end up the same: Democrats occasionally siding or refusing to vote, just enough to make the part be as useless as a shoe with a hole in its heel. Meanwhile, the GOP ends up bludgeoning us with their policies.

Not Standing Up To Injustice

We also know the election was stolen by Trump. We know it was rigged. Every GOP projection is a confession. Why did the Democrats not even try to get a recount or an investigation?

It’s because they didn’t care. They didn’t care what constituents wanted, they didn’t care for justice, they rolled over because it was easier for them.

The same thing happened with universal healthcare. We didn’t have money for that, but we had enough money to pour into funding ICE and DHS bonuses. Okay—that shows where their minds are really at.

So many great politicians were kneecapped by backbiting and infighting.

Did you ever notice how many of these Democratic senators won’t comply with their fellow Democrats, citing ideological differences? Did you ever notice how often Democrats bicker over things not being “X/Y enough” to be worthy of passing things through?

It’s not just you.

Some of the best candidates we could have had were picked apart by Democrat purity tests. For example, Tim Walz recently dropped out because people were threatening his family and because the Democratic Party was not backing him up.

After a certain point, even the most energetic and devoted politician will say enough is enough. That’s what happened with Walz. The Democrats absolutely gutted him and didn’t even try to back him despite him being a potential win for the party. Real talk: why wouldn’t he drop out?!

Here’s why I think it’s all a ruse.

I think a large portion of the Democratic Party, including Schumer, is colluding with the GOP to dismantle America’s rule of law. I think they want a slice of the oligarchy and I think they think they will get it.

Here’s why: the Democratic Party is not made of stupid people. They’re sharks. They’ve mostly got advanced college, great reputations, and full teams telling them how to win an election.

These guys absolutely, positively know what voters want. They are just actively refusing to give it to them out of greed, lust for power, and whatever blackmail they have around themselves.

It’s damn near impossible to go online without seeing Americans begging and pleading for help with sky-high insurance bills. It’s impossible to go online without seeing protests against ICE. And the Democratic Party is trying to tell us that they just “don’t know what people want?”

These people are maestros at politics. They know how to move people by emotions. It’s their job and they have teams for it. If we common people can see how ingenuine our own politicians are, then by all means, they realize how they’re coming off too.

We see it.

So do they.

They just don’t care until they can get their bag and leave.

They just want you to keep voting them in and keep sending them money, then give them a good pat on the back with an, “At least you tried.”

Demand change—because the jig is up.