I remember when I was in middle school. Teachers would make us try to tune into the State of the Union — the speech where the president would basically level with Americans about what’s going on, how the country is going, what he’s going to do, and more.

Back then, I didn’t realize how important it was to have a president who actually served the American people. I didn’t realize how nice it was to have faith in the US system. Well, nowadays, we all learned the hard way, didn’t we.

Insiders in the GOP claim that Trump may have already “killed” his presidency in just a year. In other words, the fuckers are saying that Americans lost faith in the system as a result of Trump doing Trumpy things.

Part of the way he killed his presidency dealt with the SOTU address he just gave. As an American, I’m mortified by this speech. Let’s talk about why…

First off, Trump didn’t even bother trying to tell the truth in his speech.

Trump is not known for being an honest man. The only time he was really honest with people was when he said that he didn’t care about others, only about his votes. Unsurprisingly, there were several major lies spouted by the Orange Bastard during his address:

No, Trump did not “save” the US economy nor is it doing too well. He’s claiming we have the “hottest” economy. We don’t. It’s been suffering pretty badly. The GOP shrank the economy, if anything.

Trump said there was about $18 billion in investments by the US government. There is no proof to the investments he made. The White House website states a far different number of around $9 billion — with some even questioning whether $5 billion was spent at all.

His bitching about immigrants didn’t hold water, either. Statistically, immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than US citizens.

Trump also touted “beautiful, clean coal.” I…Ugh. I just can’t with this point. He’s also pulling a Don Quixote and attacking wind turbines over the “threat to birds” he also doesn’t care about.

Election fraud isn’t a thing. He keeps saying he won 2020. He didn’t. Biden did. And now he’s whining that fraud might happen here. It might, because the GOP keeps committing fraud. But he won’t say that, will he?

It’s hard to understand why anyone would waste time listening to this State of the Union when it’s literally just a gush of propaganda and lies. At this point, I feel like the only people who would listen to him would be the people in his cult. It’s an insult to American intelligence to think that people would believe him.