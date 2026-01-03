Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
White Squirrel's Nest's avatar
White Squirrel's Nest
Jan 3

Mostly it just seems silly to me when there's loads of conservative all white towns they could choose from. Unofficial sundown towns. Good riddance.

Reply
Share
Kaleberg's avatar
Kaleberg
Jan 3

At least they won't get eaten by bears. That's what almost happened to that libertarian utopia in New Hampshire.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ossiana Tepfenhart and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture