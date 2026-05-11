The Sunday Dinner Party

Horns up, everyone!

This past Sunday, we talked about a bunch of stuff at the Macabre Tavern with Yanni Hamburger. We talked about Grindr, how many “super straight” men seem to enjoy sex with men, as well as dicks. Lots of dicks.

Let’s talk food!

Food-wise, we looked at a vintage party snacks cookbook from the 1970s, found epic fondue recipes I want to try, and also ate some neat snacks. This time around, I made a Mushroom Broth Fondue that you can buy here at Yami!

My notes about the Mushroom Fondue:

It pairs very well with beef. It’s really savory and adds umami to sliced beef.

I’d drink it as a soup. It’s very mushroom-y and the mushrooms are quite tender when they’re rehydrated.

It might go good with dumplings too. I didn’t do any dumplings today, but I could see it working out well.

Oh, and I also prepped three desserts using pre-made products: Portuguese egg tarts, custard dumplings, and almond dofu. Dofu is a tofu-like dessert which is absolutely delicious if you’re a fan of jello and almonds.

Would you want to watch me prep more food at home?

Tell me in the comments below.

Thank you Linda Kowalchek, Ms.Yuse, Jason Odell, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, and many others for tuning into my live video with Yanni Hamburger! Join me for my next live video in the app.