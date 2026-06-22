Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Valda DeDieu's avatar
Valda DeDieu
11h

Such an interesting article, Ossiana, Luv. I've been so busy of late -- but this caught my eye. Let me tell you about me: I grew up surrounded by Narcissists; I guess that's why I never dated one. I have a sixth sense about them. The worst person I dated was a millionaire with the resources to cheat very far away from me; trying to have his cake and eat it too -- I couldn't figure out why I always felt very strange and my body stopped responding to him...I finally stopped TRYING TO FIGURE OUT what was going on, and just listened to my intuition instead. Once he saw me relax, of course he made a mistake that showed me actual proof! That -- I think was the one that taught me the most profound lesson, i.e. LISTEN TO MYSELF. The others...They had their weaknesses, flaws, strengths, admirable traits. I saw them and loved them for who they were -- but I've never believed in that myth that "the man is the head or leader"; it's stupid. Most women are raised with all the responsibility; we often have to teach ourselves to be resourceful, resilient -- whereas boys, many of them, are babied, all their lives or have things handed to them. I am not saying all of them -- but many. Why then would I hand over my life to someone just by virtue of them being male? Or trust their judgment? I may love you -- but that is separate from giving you autonomy over me. And I will call you out on your mistakes where they could hurt of harm me. And you hurt or harm me knowingly, or willfully, I leave. Love is a strange thing. But getting involved without knowing someone's character -- then letting them ruin your life -- that, I decided as a child, to never, ever do. I trust my intuition and I detach easily. I love deeply; but that includes myself.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
10h

“How do you get people to pay attention?”

By doing what you are doing. Seriously. Education is key. Seeing yourself and your partners in articles starts to drop everything into place. And it can be way more effective than having someone come up to you and say “hey, you know your partner is a narcissist, right?”

I agree with all of this (especially pushing you until you snap and then claiming abuse - whooooo boy that one’s deadly because you know you shouldn’t have yelled.) Though I didn’t know about the smirk. Hmmm. There’s definitely a winning strut I’ve noticed though. And all the smashed shit for when you stood up for yourself.

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