So, full disclosure: I don’t remember ever being part of a book club. Or rather, I don’t remember being part of a legitimate “drink wine and talk about a book” type of book club. Always wanted to, never got into it.

Even so, the librarian in me gets angry when I hear people poo-poo book clubs. I mean, really, why hate on books so much? This is doubly true if you are a guy.

Statistically speaking, women are the majority of book club members and it’s a women’s thing. Like, leave the girls alone. So, what happens when it’s guy-on-guy violence?