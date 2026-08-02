Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Adeline's avatar
Adeline
18h

You are in my thoughts. It is hard to kick an addiction. And yes, you need people around you to support you because it takes a lot of resilience, courage and love.

Hugs from Holland, XXX

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julie elder's avatar
julie elder
17h

I’m very much one of those who needs physical touch for healing….and when my anxiety has been on the rampage, the soothing voice of a friend who was a few states away helped me so much.

We people were made to need each other. I’m sorry it didn’t work out for you with those people. Most of us who don’t experience addiction have very little idea of the strength of the pull….

Take care of you. You’re worth it. ❤️

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