Man, I hate that I have to write this, but this might be the only way to make a point. I was in rehab up until two days ago for kratom. This is not a happy ending. I was in rehab because I quit rehab, not because I actually got off it.

I had several weeks planned out to just make it easier for me to quit. I am a person who needs support from people — not verbal support, but physical presence and seeing actual effort from those around me.

I’ve quit other substances by just being around people and getting hugs and stuff. So when I tell people I need them, I literally need them to be around me. I’m not asking for them to drive me to rehab or to even hold my hair while I puke.

No, I’m asking for them to just be there. To hold my hand. Maybe eat a slice of pizza. Every time I do this, it’s like clockwork: shit falls through. This time around, I actually was advised to reach out to close friends for help per my drug counselor.

So, I did that. Almost every single friend, save for my friends Yanni, Zsa Zsa, Jake*, and D, did not pick up that call. Or if they did, would give me the Most Infuriating Conversation Ever.

What’s the Most Infuriating Conversation Ever?

The Most Infuriating Conversation Ever is the conversation that happens when you spell out what you want, explain it’s dire, and have people ignore what you want in favor of things you either don’t need or actually have.

Let’s give a real life example below, with my former childhood friend DeeDee:

Me: Please, I know you’re far away but I need to just be around people right now. Anything, a pizza party, a spa day, I’ll cover it. DeeDee: Well, I want to help you but your entourage doesn’t pass my sniff test. So aside from that, what can I do? Me: Please, this is going to make me relapse. I’m begging you, don’t leave me alone. Everyone else already has left me alone. You know me. We’ve known each other since I was 8…Please! DeeDee: Well, it’s really your responsibility to stay sober, isn’t it? Me: I am TRYING. And I AM FAILING. DO SOMETHING. DeeDee: You need to be in rehab. Me: I AM in rehab. You’re not listening. I need friends right now. Please! DeeDee: Can we just talk on the phone? That’s all I’m willing to do… Me: You know what, for someone with felony child abuse charges, you’re real damn hoity-toity about my friends...Well, I’m blocking you. We ain’t friends anymore. Don’t you worry about that. *click*

Yes, I was in rehab. Yes, it is my responsibility to get clean. No, I can’t do it alone. I keep telling people I can’t do it alone. Trying to pass the buck and whinge that you are not comfortable meeting me up for pizza is not helpful.

Sometimes, they don’t even do that much. They just get stuck on a loop about how this is my fault and that I shouldn’t expect anyone to care when I’m getting out. I even had a psychic refuse to read me when I asked a question if anyone would do anything kind to me in the next 48 hours.

People think this is great advice or “tough love.” It’s not. It’s kicking a dog while it’s down, often while the dog is wounded and pleading for help. And more often than not, it’s a way people can assuage themselves into thinking they’re great people when the world would actually be better without them.

This conversation doesn’t calm me down. Actually, it makes me angrier. And it makes me more likely to relapse out of sheer spite. Eventually, after having several carbon copies of the MICE, I just gave up and started back on kratom with a vengeance.

I asked a lot of people. A lot. Every single person aside from those three said no. And two of those three are very far away and only realized the gravity of the situation after I collapsed online.

I know what I need to get better. Why do people assume I don’t?

Most hardcore addicts have similar experiences.

A scary number of my friends overdosed because they tried to get clean, called up friends for company or whatever, then got left high and dry by their “friends” at the 11th hour.

Then, people have the audacity to act like they were supportive. Yeah, anyone can pay lip service to others. Only real friends will actually be there when you’re on the phone crying. Only real friends will actually listen to you when you are telling them what you need.

I tell others, “If you break something, make it right.”

I do it for others. I expect the same in return. People don’t understand that if a drug is used for specific triggers (abandonment, hurt, abuse), they will need a support network that is not paid to be there to get out of it.

I personally know that a lot of my friends would still be alive if they had reached out to me back in the day. I also know that they’re dead because they were surrounded by fake friends who just thought that addiction could be cured with a magic wand called rehab and therapy.

I feel like I’m crazy when I tell people that rehab doesn’t work for everyone. I feel like I’m being gaslit when I tell people that I need people — someone to hold my hand, not someone to tell me I need Jesus while I’m cowed into therapy like a damn animal.

People don’t realize that there are certain things that companionship supplies that therapy can’t. And there are certain things that companionship gives that Jesus or whatever fucking religion you have can’t provide.

The people who turned me away will be pleased to know that I want nothing to do with them from now on.

I really thought I could rely on those fuckers. Well, it’s not the case. The price of my sobriety was their convenience. And I’m certain that they will all come around and start acting like they’re wonderful friends to me when (or if) I get better.

I will turn them away.

And I will tell them why.

They won’t get an acknowledgment from me or anything. They showed me who they were. I believed them. That’s not who I want around me, period.

If you were one of the people who turned me away, shame on you.

I *was* in rehab.

I am no longer in rehab because I needed you and you just weren’t there.

The good news is that you never have to worry about talking to me again, especially after I get sober. You picked your lane. Now stay in it.