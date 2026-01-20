Toxic Empathy + DARVO With Your Weirdo Friend

“I’m not the abuser, you’re the abuser!” is a classic DARVO technique among abusers, especially narcissists. In recent years, we’ve started to hear the right wing talk about “toxic empathy,” or the concept that caring for others can be toxic.

Why is the right so hateful about empathy?

Why is the right desperate to curtail such an important emotion?

I dove in deep with your weirdo friend to talk about why we’re seeing so much discussion about empathy and why it’s important to encourage it in everyone—even those who don’t agree with us.

