Let’s kick this off with a little story about what I was like as an angsty, gifted and talented teen. I was not a happy teen. And it showed in my obsessions pretty badly.

As a teenager, I was all about studying nuclear weaponry and weapons of mass destruction. I even studied under Joseph Rotblat, one of the last surviving members of the Manhattan Project, in the late 2000s. (SPUSA, yo!)

Nukes were just…cool to me. I was an angry, angry kid back then. And I loved the idea of having a weapon that could annihilate thousands or even millions with a single drop. I also loved the idea of working with teratogenic chemical weapons as a way of “salting the earth,” so to speak.

Part of the reason I loved the idea of working with these types of weapons was because I was angry all the time. The other part is because I never really thought I would see a time in my life when nukes might actually be used.

So, my studies and work were partly, “Ooh! Fear me!” and partly, “Oh damn, at least I never will actually see this stuff used. But I can be a badass and learn how to make these things!”

Well, enter Donald Trump’s 47th presidency. It’s not so cool anymore.

We live in an era when nuclear wars or even bombing power plants can happen at any moment.

The war in Iran was basically entirely unprovoked — a retaliation on the world by Trump once the Epstein files went public. He lost face, so he decided that others should lose lives.

Problem: Iran absolutely eviscerated America’s public image to the world, or at least, what was left of it.

Bigger Problem: The vast majority of Americans do not want a war with Iran. Even hardcore Trumpers are now second-guessing their votes now that little Timmy and Billy-Bob might get blown to bits in the Middle East and they won’t have healthcare to come back to.

Bigger Problem: Trump is a malignant narcissist and even in his (potentially) dementia-filled mind, he realizes it’s not looking good. Trump cannot stand the idea of being seen as a source of shame. Of course, that’s going to be his legacy in history.

Big Bad Problem: Trump is having a colossal extinction burst. When narcissists have their extinction bursts, they will break everyone near them apart. This is how family annihilations happen, how murder-suicides happen, and how dictators decide to genocide.

In other words, what I’m saying is that Trump is crazy enough to cause nuclear disasters because people aren’t falling for his economic terrorism. Hungary’s Orban losing the election is proof to everyone (including Trump) that the right is failing and flailing.

This means that if we were ever at a time when we might have Midnight on the Doomsday Clock happen, it’s right now.