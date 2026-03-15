You know what’s weird about the United States? I noticed that most of its history involved being untouched by outside forces. There was never a moment when Russia nuked us. There was never a moment when Germany air raided the mainland, though Japan did do Pearl Harbor.

Look at other nations. Much of Europe dealt with serious international conflicts and bloodshed that permanently scarred their terrain. I mean, if you look at the area where the Battle of the Somme is, you can still see terrain scars from World War I. And Ukraine? Yep. That’s right fucking now.

Africa? Constantly hit by war as a continent. War and famine seem to be a quiet constant there. And Asia and the Middle East? One only must look at the bombings in Pakistan and now Iran to realize that many parts of the world have started to view war as a terrifying constant— a sign that anything could happen at any time.

America never had a moment where our entire country felt an invasion, an occupation that hit all 50 states.

Think about it. In America, we never were occupied by other countries. The closest we’ve actually come to experiencing that is the quiet coup that has been forged by Trump, the GOP, and oligarchs backed by Russia. Right now, most of our government is headed by Russian assets and pedophiles.

Even though the coup has been relatively nonviolent (aside from the revolting acts of state-sanctioned genocide, human trafficking, and child rape), the truth is that we are not in a situation where the average American is worried about their day-to-day safety.

Or rather, I should elucidate a little more. While many families are worried about ICE scooping them up and killing them, we’re not in the situation where every family knows where the closest fallout shelter is. We’re not at the point where newsmen are talking about which buildings have been blasted to pieces.

No, we’re not at that point yet.

Though we’re not wondering what part of our infrastructure will remain intact by next day, it’s safe to say that we’re all feeling that lingering air of uncertainty. While I have never heard it said out loud by people, I know—just know—they feel that quiet violation in the air.

They feel the collective trauma, the creeping feeling that I can only liken to that of waking up next to a serial killer. It’s an invasion, yes—an invasion of the minds of innocent Americans as well as an ideological invasion by those who wish to exploit our country.

Yet physically, we’ve never truly felt the abject terror of waking up one morning, wondering whether we’ll die on our way to work. Or whether our loved ones will be killed by a bomb. Or whether we’ll have to identify loved ones by body parts as a result of a conflict we never wanted a part of.

The White House is sweating bullets over Trump’s decision to bomb Iran.

Trump is acting like the Bully Rich Kid who thinks that he can push around the Quiet, Big Kid Iran at the lunch table to impress the Scary Cool Sociopath Kid, Israel. He thinks that Daddy’s Lawyers (Russia) will protect him, or that the big kid will “be the bigger person” while letting him continue poking Iran.

This is not the case.

What Trump did was basically tap the Quiet Big Kid who was only hanging on to his cool by a thread. Iran, if personified, is the kid with serious mental health issues who scored straight A’s in tough classes but also has fists the size of softballs. That is the kid who people generally try not to fuck with because it could get very, very ugly.

Iran is a country that has been pushed very far, often for little reason other than greed from other groups. And right now, Iran is looking at ways to fuck up everyone who pissed it off.

In other words, Iran is going to fuck up anyone and anything that it doesn’t deem to be a full ally. Bloodshed has already spilled into Iraq. Iran has already made it abundantly clear that it will go after Gulf region countries—including Israel, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

The United States has already issued a warning for all allies and visitors to leave a total of 14 Gulf States, including Bahrain, Jordan, and even Egypt. This is not a warning given lightly. This means shit is about to go down.

The video above was actually created by Iran’s state media. It doesn’t take much to realize that it’s a very blunt, very real warning shot to us in the United States. Unlike other wars, it’s highly unlikely that our now-angered allies will come to our rescue after Trump pulled his bullshit.

Could America actually get hit by Iran?

Honestly? If there was ever a time when I would be looking at bomb shelters, it would be now. Iran absolutely could have the means to retaliate on United States soil if it wanted to. Even if it didn’t, the allies it has absolutely could.

It only takes one successful drone, one dirty bomb, or one major wave of hacker attack to fuck up America beyond recognition. Trump’s foolishness forgot that people can retaliate.

War is not the same as it once was. War is no longer entirely fought via immediate battlegrounds or bombs. It is fought by proxy, by economics, by a mentality as well as by actual violence.

People don’t understand the price of peace isn’t just earned on the battleground. It’s also earned by not voting in fuckface politicians that antagonize countries that are about as reactive as me off my hormone meds. It’s earned by having citizens and government workers refusing to bend the knee to despots, propagandists, and nutters.

We have not paid the price required for peace.

We have been pushing the bill, letting the interest increase, until we no longer could pay it in a sane manner. Now, we’re probably going to pay it with bloodshed. We will likely see the first large-scale, global retaliation from another country against the United States in our history.

And you know what’s the worst part? About a quarter of us actively voted for this.

I don’t have the answers this time, but I have advice.

I’m not going to lie, we’re dealing with a war that could quite easily become a major existential crisis in America. We’re dealing with a war that could quite possibly fuck up almost every major city if things go really South.

So, what should we do? Quake in fear? Whimper? No.

Speaking as someone who has looked people who tried to kill me in the eyes, I have advice. Don’t live in fear. Death isn’t always as scary as being left alive. Rather, live every day like it’s your last. Keep fighting the good fight against corrupt tyrants in office.

And never, ever bend the knee to the people who made this happen.