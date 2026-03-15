Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
1hEdited

But, but, but… isn’t Trump the guy who stopped 8 (or was it 12) wars? And who deserved the Nobel Peace Prize so obviously that the winner handed it to him in a big frame? And isn’t he so beloved by the American public that his name is being put on everything and they’re choosing which profile to use for his addition to Mt. Rushmore!?!? Seriously… I heard he’s the “Peace President” that something like 8 countries have awarded a billion dollars each to be in his “Peace Club”. MANY PEOPLE say it’s gonna be bigger than the UN and ya’ll won’t need elections any more because everyone (especially young (very young) girls) love him so much.

In his divinity, I’m sure he has a plan to end all wars. No?

Reply
Share
A’ Zuko Dali's avatar
A’ Zuko Dali
2h

Bad Religion sang in 1982 “We’re only Gonna Die” Come on my goth girl you know that song fam.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture