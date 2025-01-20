Jason* called me the other day. He’s a decent man. He’s good looking, kind single dad dealing with a breakup. Right now, he has a casual situationship that can’t go further due to extenuating circumstances.

“I’m so scared that I’m going to end up alone. What kind of woman will go out with me? I just want someone to come home to. Someone who is happy to see me,” he said.

This is a cry that I hear quite often from my single friends — not to mention a cry that I, myself, have wailed. I once heard someone say that every generation has its own demons we all individually have to face in order to become functional adults.

For Millennials and Gen Z, our biggest demon is loneliness.