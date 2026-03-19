Did you see the now-viral video where a McDonald’s CEO decided to tape himself eating a burger from his actual chain? If you haven’t, I’ll let you see it by dropping the link below.

Oof. That man is the epitome if “I don’t wanna!”

Everything about this person’s body language (his name is Chris Kempczinski, by the way!) says that he doesn’t want to be doing this. Everything from the way he holds the burger to the extremely forced smile makes that clear.

If that wasn’t bad enough, wait until you see him “enjoy” the burger. He basically tries to smile while awkwardly taking one lone bite out of the sandwich, acting like someone who tried to force-feed him cat shit.

I love how he awkwardly calls the burger a “product.” Yep. Because that’s how normal people talk: calling their meals “product,” often before they go mate and leave their eggs by the sea.

Nothing quite speaks volumes like seeing that your CEO hates his own product.

If I was a fan of McDonald’s, I’d think twice after seeing Chris handle that burger. I’m not a fan, though I love the history of McDonald’s and its cultural significance. But if I was, this would be a moment where I’d hit the pause button.

Why is he so nauseated by something he’s selling? Why is he trying so hard to act relatable when he obviously thinks that sandwich is a fucking monstrosity? Also, why is he okay putting his name on something if he is disgusted by the products it makes?

Hm. Tells you volumes.

Chris Kempczinski is paid millions every year to act as CEO of McDonald’s. In 2022, he raked in over $18 million thanks to stocks, options, and a $1.5 million per year salary. Seems like he’s really thinking he’s too good for his own product, huh?

This quickly became a challenge and Burger King CEO Tom Curtis stepped in.

Obviously, the McD’s fiasco turned into a PR flop. Other companies were quick to handle it with a lot more grace because, let’s face it, it’s a quick way to raise your middle finger to competitors.

The Whopper, Burger King’s most famous burger, recently got a revamp. CEO Tom Curtis was there, ready to taste it. He did so, enthusiastically. And he also mentioned that the Whopper was getting a revamp as a result of the feedback given by real customers.

While Burger King is still a welfare queen in the sense that they don’t pay a living wage to their workers and expect Uncle Sam to pick up the slack, they still had a smarter route than McDonald’s did. Burger King, at the very least, showed the company cared about customer feedback.

Curtis showed genuine enthusiasm at the burger’s presentation. And he actually sounded like a human being. The extra large bite Curtis gave also was a nice little signal.

So, at the very least, you can walk away convinced that Curtis actually stands behind his products.

Let’s take a look at how Costco handled it.

But let’s take something a bit further. Let’s see how Costco handled it. Costco is famous for three things: big batch low priced goods, giving people a living wage, and also their $1.50 hot dogs.

Their CEO has been the same since forever, too. CEO Ron Vachris also decided to troll McDonald’s with his own take on the “eat your own product” challenge that’s been making waves.

Yep. This dude is okay with hot dogs. They’re pretty legendary too, so I see why he was able to demolish it so quick.

There’s a lesson to be learned here for business owners.