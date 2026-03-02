Ossiana Tepfenhart

RNDM31
3h

Hitler having been a "socialist" is... more than debatable. Not in the least given his purge of the party's left wing (the so-called "Red Nazis") in the Night of the Long Knives and vehement hostility to Social Democrats, Socialists and Communists of all stripes.

But he *was* a pretty sincere populist who genuinely sought to improve the life of the German people, as he now defined it, against the background of his apocalyptic conspiracy-theorist racial-supremacist social-darwinist conception of the world. (His genuine enough belief in that toxic BS was btw one of the reasons he went full on nihilist towards the end, as from that worldview it logically followed that the Germans losing the war signified they were not in fact worthy...)

Trump makes him look positively principled in that there's not an ounce of sincerity in the guy. Least of all his sham populism.

Ellen Franzen
3h

Excellent. I need to reread the what to do section...

