via Penguin/Random House on Abe Books

In high school, perhaps college, I was told to read Persepolis as a part of required reading. Awesome! It’s a graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, who grew up during the Iranian Revolution and later escaped to the United States once Islamic fundamentalists took hold of the government.

During my time in college, I read this book and found it interesting — like looking into an alien world. I couldn’t even conceive of how an entire country could fall to the hands of extremists at that level.

I want to talk about Iranian history for a sec.

Behold. This was Iran before the current regime: women in bikinis, women walking in the streets, and a fairly secular-lite lifestyle in the city areas. If you didn’t know any better, you’d have thought that it was a series of photos in the United States back in the day.

Then, the Iranian Revolution happened. For those not in the know, a group of Islamic “traditionalists” got angry about White Influence — also known as the Western influence over Iran. Others began to get irate over the Shah’s autocratic rule and foolish economic ideas.

This alone wouldn’t have upset so many people, but there was another major issue: the CIA backed the extremists as a way to weaken the state, gain power over the country, and increase their oil buyouts. After a series of potentially false flag events, the revolution happened.

The Shah’s kingdom fell. In its place was one of the most restrictive, misogynistic regimes in the Middle East. And that’s where we are today: a country that has become world famous for terror cells, misogyny, poverty, and being ruined by the United States CIA.

‘Persepolis’ is about life in Iran through the eyes of a teenage girl.

It’s honestly a great book. If you’ve wanted to see things like how kids originally mad fun of the revolutionaries, how parents would coach their kids into lying about praying five times a day, or how people lose their faith in God due to theocratic bullshit, this is a great book for you.

Back in the day, I would call this a “fun” book because it was so unlike what I grew up in — for the most part. I thought it was wild to see a world where women had to cover up their heads due to religious doctrine. I also thought it was wild to hear how often students were at the head of the revolt.

Perhaps what caught my eye the most was the way Iran was described before the revolution. Piece by piece, Persepolis showed how people adapted to living under a theocracy. Every single thing that Marjane enjoyed slowly got slipped away while everyone did nothing.

The results were displayed in strange, yet very “normal” ways.

Much of the high-conformity behavior we see in Iranians came out of laws that got placed by the Islamic State. Prior to the revolution, Iran had a major rock scene. It also had interesting clothing choices that didn’t create a near-uniform for women in the country.

As a student, I found it laughable that a country that was getting so progressive would become a theocracy.

Full disclosure: I’m not proud of how stupid I was back then. I saw the fall of Iran as a failing of the Iranian people. I saw that they believed in science and equality, only to walk back everything and become this country that seems to take away any way for women to succeed.

It seemed unreal. Of course, like any other person filled with naivete, I also believed that there was no way that this would ever happen to the United States. We were “too progressive for that to happen,” and I thought we were past that point of risk.

To younger me, I saw Persepolis as an interesting story of a land far, far away. I didn’t see it as a warning. I saw it as something that was so foreign, it was thought-provoking, almost like a good sci-fi novel with extra dystopian world-building.

Oh, how wrong I was.

Today, America is going through its own ‘Persepolis,’ if you get my drift.

History has repeatedly shown that a religious socity is not going to work out well for its members. Theocracies kill freedoms and cooperation. The church becomes the state, which is why people regularly try to flee the country.

America is being attacked by outside forces, most commonly Russia. The goal is simple: to encourage destabilization by planting foreign agents as politicians while deposing actual patriots. Along with backing presidents, these attacks also include propaganda dissemination.

Most Americans have noticed an uptick in propaganda online. There’s now an entire industry that is dedicated to Mormon influencers as a method of converting new members. These Christofascists also use politics as a way to grab more power.

Right now, we’re seeing a lot of signs of a country about to go through a revolution:

Propaganda. Yep. We all see the lies. They’re literally rewriting history.

Violence in all forms. Hate speech? Check. Violent actions in the street, particularly by the revolutionaries? Check.

Silence by the aggressors. We all have seen how the rules never apply to the GOP by now, right?

Focus on God. In a healthy secular society, there is a separation between the church and the state.

Massive exodus of minorities and wealthy people. Seriously, immigration is at an all-time high now.

Rollback of civil rights. LGBTQIA+ and women tend to be the ones who are hit the worst in terms of what is taken from them.

We are in Persepolis right now. It’s no longer a “far away world.” These days, I could see parents eventually coaching Little Timmy or Little Tina to say, “Oh, we pray five times a day. Christianity and Trump are very important to us.”

If nothing changes for the better, you’ll see a lot of citizens leaving the country with no return ever coming. You’ll see women talk about how good things used to be “before all that happened,” and you’ll see more and more people disappear in the night.