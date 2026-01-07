America always had a certain flair for bringing Christianity to others. This was the country where Mormons learned how to do their door-to-door recruitment, after all.

Unlike other countries, where churches were part of the government’s budget, American churches were often treated as businesses. In no place is this truer than the world of Evangelical megachurches.

In recent years, a striking trend started to take hold. Megachurches, once an exclusively American cultural icon, have started to wither away. But, why is this happening? And how did these churches even get their start?

America’s megachurches got their start in a surprising state: California.

By the 1920s, churches in California started to create their own radio shows — a way for people to get their Sunday sermons without even leaving the house. It was a smash hit and helped launch the Angelus Temple in Los Angeles, a 5,000-seat church that was the larges in the country.

In the 1950s, a pastor did something that would change the trajectory of American Christianity for the rest of history. Pastor Robert Schuller created a “drive-in” church where he would preach in front of hundreds of people, stir up a show, and have parishioners honk their horns instead of say “Amen.”

The topics Schuller used were also fairly unique in those days: uplifting messages, practical messages about life quality, and motivational messages. It was far more upbeat than the typical threat of damnation people heard.

People ate it up. This was the first time that Americans truly got to see something that was more about building a “show” than it was fire and brimstone. Devoted parishioners poured in donations, all to help “spread the word.”

Churches like Schuller’s and the Angelus Temple both quickly gained a reputation. They were bold, popular, community-oriented, and oddly gaudy in their own right. And for the pastors, they were surprisingly profitable.

And thus, the concept of an American megachurch was born.