Del Duncan
7d

I’ve said it many times you can take the Trump adage about shooting someone on fifth Avenue and expand it to say that Trump could shoot MAGA’s kids right in front of them on fifth Avenue and they would still support him in every way, as long as they could still own libs

Decarceration
7d

Yeah, my own mother started talking about Renee Good's "three previous marriages" to suggest that maybe it wasn't entirely someone else's fault she got shot in the face. I reminded her that I was an ex-con, and still she held to this. But whatever. I told her that if I got shot, she voted for that. She took it... pretty casually, actually. Family!

