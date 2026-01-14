You know, there are times when American right-wing politics surprises me even when I shouldn’t be surprised. I already know it’s brutal. MAGAts have made it clear that they love gun access more than they love their children when they repeatedly ignored calls for gun control.

Even when tragedies like Sandy Hook and Uvalde happen, there always seems to be a magical reason as to why parents don’t want to restrict gun access. Simply put, parents who think like that tend to care more about guns than their own kids. There’s no other reason for it at this point.

With that said, there are some moments when I realize that gun control is the least of our worries as a nation. Truthfully, there are a lot of people who have been so brainwashed by MAGA propaganda, they’ll actively turn on their kids.

In recent years, adult children have spoken out about cutting ties with right-wing parents.

The choice to cut out a parent is never an easy one to make. Like, no one just throws their hands up in the air and says, “Hey, I’m just going to ditch my loving parents.”

In most (but not all) cases, you really have to fuck up to have estranged children. That’s a primal bond that is hard to break in the majority of people. Moreover, it’s not very socially acceptable to break a bond with a parent.

So, you might be wondering what made so many adults cut ties with their parents. It’s simple: Trump. Their parents fell down the right-wing conspiracy theory rabbit hole and started behaving in ways that were appalling to them.

On forums like QAnonCasualties, you can find people who…

Have to deal with the fallout of their parents committing hate crimes. This goes beyond embarrassment. It can actually impact their careers, friendships, or their own reputation.

Are struggling to deal with their right-wing family changing personalities. A common trait I hear is that MAGA becomes their whole personality. Or, they flipped from being happy, well-rounded, open, and understanding individuals to…well, Nazis. A lot of people don’t even recognize their parents.

Grieve watching their parents lose empathy toward everyone who doesn’t fit the Trump mold. Some even have to deal with parents lashing out in rage at them, down to the point of foaming at the mouth. Several have even assaulted their own kids.

Are terrified of who their parents have become. I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Most people who are cutting ties with their MAGA parents don’t just do it out of a moral reason. They do it because they are genuinely hurt by their parents’ actions. Their votes have actively hurt their children and grandchildren — not to mention destabilized the country.

This is old news, of course.

In recent months, a shocking new trend emerged.

Watch this video. In it, you’ll see a son who’s desperate to get through to his parents. He’s begging them to realize that Trump is a danger to everyone. No matter what he says, they reply that “there must be a good reason” if he orders an entire city or building killed off.

In other words, his own parents were justifying his potential murder.

He’s far from the only one who has seen his parents say horrific shit — including being okay with seeing their own family members get wiped out by ICE. Many users are also noting that they genuinely fear for their lives around their family members.

via QAnonCasualties

Damn. I mean, think about that. In the eyes of these people, Trump and the GOP can do no wrong — even if it means killing their own fucking children. Hell, I even remember that one guy went viral because he said he’d allow Trump to rape his daughter.

There are certain points that you just can’t come back from, no matter what happens next.

I can’t imagine the dismay, shock, and horror some people have to cope with when it comes to hearing their parents say shit like that. Even though I have a narcissist (or two, or three) in the family, I’ve never heard them justify letting a politician kill someone.

I mean, holy shit, that’s betrayal on a level that’s wild to even conceive. How do you even explain why you went contact-free to others? Do you just say, “Yeah, my parents told me that they would be okay with Trump killing me,” like a casual joke?

One thing is for sure: these “parents” can’t say they love their kids anymore and have anyone believe it. After all, no loving parent is okay with letting their kid get gunned down.