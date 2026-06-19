Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Mary's avatar
Mary
2d

To me, the holiday is a time for white people to seriously think about white supremacy. Maybe read Dr. King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail." I mean, Union Armies had to travel throughout the South to force white people to stop enslaving Black people. OMG. And then after Reconstruction we white people checked out and allowed Jim Crow and extreme racism to keep going. To me, the holiday is a day of reflection for white people, like MLK Day. What are we literally doing. If white people are invited to a Black community celebration, awesome. But to me, this is a holiday for us to change.

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Elena Freshman Schumann's avatar
Elena Freshman Schumann
19h

Yes white people enslaved people. White people also murdered my relatives in areas controled by the Third Reich in World War II. White people massacured the Native Americans (my son in law has Native American ancestors). Asian people from Japan murdered millions and millions of Asian people from China during World War II. I have ancestors from China. Arab followers from the North are AT THIS TIME are murdering millions and millions of African Christians in Sudan. The murders continue to this day and we do not do anything about it.

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