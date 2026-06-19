Since I’ve been a bit nostalgic lately, I figure I should talk about other parts of my childhood. I grew up in what is effectively an all-white neighborhood in New Jersey. Out of approximately 5,000 people, the census showed around 12 people of color.

Surprise surprise: my hometown is overwhelmingly red and has been since I was a kid. I’ve written about it before, but I don’t think I ever covered what Juneteenth and other civil rights holidays tended to be life.

There were no Pride months when I was growing up. That’s a new thing. But apparently, other parts of the country did celebrate Juneteenth. Ever wonder what white kids like me knew about the holiday?

Well, let’s talk about it.

Juneteenth did not exist in my area until it became a federal holiday.

For those not in the know, Juneteenth is June 19th. It’s the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery after the Civil War’s Emancipation Proclamation. Though it was celebrated in parts of the country since 1866, it was only made into a federal holiday in 2021.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Our country had a holiday commemorating the freedom of millions of people, but we only actually recognized it on a federal level five years ago. What’s crazier is that most schools (at least the ones I went to) didn’t really even teach anything Juneteenth-related aside from the actual freeing the slaves part.

Most people of color don’t realize how ignorant and confused many otherwise well-read white people can be.

I went to a decent school system. The only real issue is that this system had was how white-washed everything was. My history lesson on the Civil Rights movement basically could be summed up into MLK curing racism and some lady sat on a bus so things worked out better.

With Juneteenth?

Well…

Yeah, we didn’t really go over it. We knew June 19th was when the Emancipation Proclamation was officiated, but we didn’t really know what Juneteenth was. If you were lucky enough to have a history buff teacher, then you might have heard that it existed.

Most children at my school had no idea that Juneteenth was celebrated in almost every state in the Union—even if it was unofficially. But that’s not even the strangest part about the great divide in culture and education I’ve noticed.

Yes, I’ve heard Juneteenth get called racist.

So, I heard mixed stories.

My Dad grew up in Dallas, where Juneteenth was a thing. He said they celebrated it by having black people hang out with white people, have picnics, and eat watermelon to celebrate the freeing of slaves. That’s all I knew.

Other white people explaining Juneteenth to me were not as upbeat as my dad. I’ve heard at least one person I grew up with say that Juneteenth was “racist” because it was focusing too much on Black people. Or that it “made white people look bad.”

Uh, yeah, white people are going to look bad for Juneteenth. We fucking enslaved people and literally fought a war to keep them as chattel. You cannot fucking make that look good.

Of course, the person who said Juneteenth was racist never really explained how it was racist or why it made white people “look bad.” Since I was a kid when I first heard it, I just assumed there was some kind of racism that I didn’t know about and parroted it back.

No, many white people have no idea how to celebrate Juneteenth.

From what I can tell, a lot of Juneteenth celebrations are very localized. So, while some might do Civil War re-enactments focusing on Black American troops, others might do cookouts, and some will go so far as to do rodeos. Overall, it’s a cool thing but we’re often lost on how to actually celebrate it.

So, you end up with people like my late dad talking about eating watermelon, others acting like that white teacher from The Boondocks asking Huey to chant “HARAMBE!” and even more just asking corporate HR how to acknowledge it properly.

Part of this is because it’s still a relatively new FEDERAL holiday, but there’s also more to it.

Every holiday has its own iterations that it goes through. For example, Christmas was once known as Saturnalia and it started off as a major hedonistic holiday. Then Christians took it over, it was still wild enough to get banned for a couple years, and eventually it became the Santa Claus-laden holiday we have now.

Juneteenth was primarily a local (and more importantly, a primarily Black) holiday up until recently. The end result is that different cities and locations will have different traditions since there’s no real nationalization of what Juneteenth is meant to look like right now.

As a nation, we’re still figuring it out.

Moreover, we’re still a nation that struggles with race relations on both a national and individual level. We have a president who would like nothing more than to erase BIPOC history from every textbook out there. We have people who assume that any acknowledgement of white wrongdoing is a personal attack.

Socially speaking, there’s a quiet little dance that a lot of white folks do to try to figure out whether or not the people around them will pitch a fit for trying to celebrate Juneteenth. It’s awkward and highlights a major issue in our country.

White people, we need to get our shit together.

Yes, Juneteenth is a Black holiday, but it’s also an American holiday. It’s a holiday that has to do with American history and it’s a holiday that means something very special to a lot of people.

What I’m saying is, fellow white people, we need to get our shit together. Juneteenth might make you uncomfortable or it may make you look clueless, but it is not up to minorities to educate us on a national holiday.

You can search online to find out how to celebrate it without looking like a douche.

You can tell people who get offended on behalf of white people to kick rocks.

You can wish others a happy Juneteenth or attend a local celebration—ain’t no one stopping you.

Maybe we should take this holiday as a sign that we can do better, hm?

Happy Juneteenth, from me to you.