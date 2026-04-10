Hi!

For those of you not in the know, I’m Ossiana and I’m a liberal feminist. I also happened to be single for a short time. This meant that my jaded ass was on sugar dating sites as well as Tinder.

In that time, I noticed several things:

Left-leaning guys were either faking their politics, not interested in me, or really into me. I’m now madly in love with a leftist who shares my religious leanings. Most other liberal men I dated were either lying about being liberal, not interested in me, or very into me — physically. It was still hard to find a guy who actually read my articles, even if that was a pickup line they’d use.

Left-leaning guys were mostly liberal when it came to the date check. I got hit with, “Oh, so you want things equal outside of paying the bill. Real feminist,” quite a few times. If I told him that I was taking a major risk by just trying to date him, he’d often roll his eyes and hit me with a “not all men.”

Conservative men were ready to pay the tab but also assumed I’d put out. Ew. Did they really think that I’d put out over $50?

Conservatives were borderline obsessed with me at times. Like, they would not stop hitting me up, even when I’d stop replying. Some conservative men actually shocked me by how aggressive they got.

Dating as a feminist brings a lot of weird issues.

I want an actual feminist man — and I found one. However, most feminists aren’t so lucky. A growing number of feminists are so traumatized by dating men, they actively choose to swear off them.

The biggest issue is the conservative obsession on feminist, leftist women. If you’ve ever experienced it, you know what it looks like. It looks like:

He dates you for months, expressing leftist viewpoints, only to drop the bomb that he’s a Trumper months later. He then hopes that you won’t leave him because you saw “he’s not a bad guy and that’s the real him.”

He dates you and says he’ll be ready to wife you up but you need to “forget that stupid feminazi shit.” He’s hoping his marriage option will “convert” you from a feminist to a conservative woman.

Everything is okay and then he just drops the bomb. Yep, he voted for Trump. He wanted you to know during a date. Now, the ball is in your court and he’s praying he won’t end up single at the end of the date.

If he’s bold, he’ll start making jabs at feminism on day one. That’s your cue to leave. He’s going to abuse you if you stay. He’s testing you to see how fast you’ll leave your beliefs.

Or, he’ll stampede over you and tell you what you want. This is probably the grossest one out there. No, sir, I don’t want to be your Christian helpmeet.

Ick. Icky ick ick.

If you’re like me, you might be wondering what’s going on.

Conservative men don’t want conservative women. Otherwise, Pearl Davis would be wifed up by now. No, the ultimate prize for men in the conservative sphere is a liberal, left-leaning, feminist wife…but why?

You’d think they’d want a conservative woman, right? Well, not quite. Let’s talk about why right-wing men are obsessed with left-wing women.