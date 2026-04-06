I think it’s fairly safe to say that the tradwife trend is dying out — and good riddance! For those not in the know, the #tradwife hashtag was a specific lifestyle marketed by Evangelical (and often white nationalist) influencers to impressionable young women.

The basic gist of it is a plea for women to ignore their educations, get married young, have kids young, rely on a man who may or may not be there in 10 years, and to become domestic goddesses. For some of us, that sounds like a nightmare. For others, myself included, there’s a lot of allure in being a housewife.

Tradwife influencers are a known part of a psyop to try to encourage younger people to join far-right political movements as well as conservative religious movements. And the people who run these psyops have a lot of money — including the Mormon church.

For years, women were urged to drop careers in favor of serving a spouse.

And you know what? Those influencers and movements had a way of making it sound like the best thing ever. As a person who dreams of being a housewife and an in-home business owner, I absolutely get it.

They made it sound so good. It didn’t start with “get back in the kitchen,” but started with other, sugary, saccharine sayings, such as:

“Why are you so obsessed with a career? Your job won’t love you the way your husband will.” As a recent divorcee, I can attest to this. My husband never paid me to serve him.

“Aren’t you tired of having to get a job? Don’t you hate having a manager scream at you? A man could fix that. He could do that for you while you tend to the home.” Gen Z women were transfixed by this, and I honestly can’t blame them. The modern workforce is brutal, unstable, and often cruel for cruelty’s sake. Tradwifing was seen as a golden bridge to a stable happily ever after.

“You know, 50 years ago, you wouldn’t have to worry about this…” Yes, 50 years ago, women were struggling to get in the workforce and couldn’t own a credit card without their husband’s help. They weren’t worrying about it because they were chattel.

“Man, don’t you just want to have a simple life with kids?” Yes, this is a thing that they say as a way of luring things in.

“That can’t be healthy, all those premade microwave meals. Don’t you wish you had time at home?” Another common hook.

These kinds of statements all tend to sound so caring, so concerned. Yet, at the root of the movement was misogyny. It was about getting women to vote against their own rights. It was about making women dependent on men, reducing their own opportunities, and putting all their eggs into one basket.

Right now, nearly half of Gen Z women are aiming for a tradwife life. However, I have reason to believe the tide is quietly beginning to turn. Here’s my thoughts.

Reality hits and social media shits.